Happy’s Place: release date, cast and everything we know about the Reba McEntire sitcom

The multi-Grammy-winning artist Reba McEntire is back on TV in a comedy role in the new sitcom Happy’s Place. That means the country music legend will be pulling double duties on TV this fall as she also serves as a coach for The Voice season 26.

The venture into TV comedy is not new for McEntire. She previously starred in the popular sitcom Reba, was in the short-lived Malibu Country and made a number of appearances in Young Sheldon. So how will she fare in the brand-new show?

Here’s everything we know about Happy’s Place.

Happy’s Place premieres on Friday, October 18, at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC. The series debut is followed by the Lopez vs Lopez season 3 premiere.

New episodes of Happy’s Place premiere live exclusively on NBC. For those that don't have traditional cable/satellite television, you still have the opportunity to watch the show live when it airs using live TV streaming services such as FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . All episodes of Happy’s Place become available to stream on Peacock the day after they premiere on TV.

At this time, we don't have any information about a UK release date. Should that change, we'll pass along the update.

Happy’s Place plot

Here is the official synopsis of the series:

"Bobbie (Reba McEntire) inherits her father’s restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had."

Happy’s Place cast

Melissa Peterman and Reba McEntire, Happy's Place (Image credit: Casey Durkin/NBC)

As previously mentioned, the series stars Reba McEntire. The three-time Grammy winner has recently appeared in The Hammer and Big Sky. Co-starring alongside McEntire is Belissa Escobedo. The young actress has been making quite the impression in Hollywood as of late having starred in Blue Beetle, Hocus Pocus 2, Sex Appeal and American Horror Stories.

As a nice bonus, McEntire is also joined in the series by another Reba alum, Melissa Peterman. The actress was also featured in Young Sheldon. Rounding out the cast are Pablo Castelblanco (Alaska Daily), Tokala Black Elk (Yellowstone) and Rex Linn (Young Sheldon).

Happy’s Place trailer

We’re waiting for an official new trailer for the series to become available. Once it is released, we’ll place it here.