'Hocus Pocus 2' — cast, plot, and everything we know

Hocus Pocus 2 will see the cult 1990s Halloween film finally getting the sequel it deserves!

First revealed in May 2021, Hocus Pocus 2 will see Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy returning to play the iconic Sanderson sisters. Following on from the first film, this Disney+ exclusive sequel sees the wonderfully wicked sisters returning 29 years after Max resurrected them in the 1993 original.

They're poised to wreak havoc on the town of Salem, Massachusetts on All Hallow's Eve all over again, and it's up to a new group of kids to try and put a stop to their wicked ways!

Here's everything we know about Hocus Pocus 2 so far...

Hocus Pocus 2 will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ in fall 2022.

'Hocus Pocus 2' cast

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are set to reprise their roles as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson, the original trio of wicked witches that so many viewers adored in the original movie.

Doug Jones (The Shape of Water, What We Do in the Shadows) will also make a return as Billy Butcherson. Billy was Winifred's undead ex-boyfriend who helped Max, Dani, Allison and Binx defeat the sisters the first time around.

Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl), Lilia Buckingham (Dirt), and Belissa Escobedo (American Horror Stories) will also feature as Becca, Cassie, and Izzy, a trio of high school students who somehow incite the wrath of the Sanderson sisters.

Emmy-winning actress Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Tony Hale (Veep), Sam Richardson (The Tomorrow War), Juju Brener (Vanquish), Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf), Taylor Paige Henderson, and Nina Kitchen round out the cast.

Who is directing 'Hocus Pocus 2?'

Step Up's Anne Fletcher is at the helm of the Hocus Pocus sequel. When the film was revealed, she said: "I am beyond thrilled to be involved in the sequel to a film that is as beloved as Hocus Pocus.

"Fans around the world have embraced these characters and have made this film a Halloween tradition whose popularity continues to grow, and how lucky am I to be back at Disney with these three extraordinarily talented ladies in the iconic roles they created, as well as our fabulous new additions to the cast?"

'Hocus Pocus 2' plot

Hocus Pocus 2 is set in present-day Salem, 29 years after Max inadvertently resurrected the Sanderson sisters by lighting the Black Flame Candle, and they're out for revenge for their execution once again.

With the witches back threatening to wreak a whole new kind of havoc on the town, high schoolers Becca, Cassie, and Izzy are tasked with putting a stop to the ravenous witches' plans before midnight on Halloween.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet! We'll be sure to update this article as and when one arrives.