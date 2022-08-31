Alaska Daily season 1: release date, cast and everything we know about the Hillary Swank series

A journalist heads to Alaska to escape her past in the new ABC drama Alaska Daily. The show’s tagline is "the deeper the mystery, the darker the truth" and we're ready to see where this mystery goes.

Academy Award winner Hilary Swank plays journalist Eileen Fitzgerald, whose journey of redemption and reinvention takes her to Anchorage and The Daily Alaskan news service.

Here’s everything we know about Alaska Daily season 1.

Alaska Daily season 1 premieres in the US on Thursday, October 6, at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC. The new series has the enviable position of claiming the post-Grey’s Anatomy time slot. That means ABC’s 2022 Thursday lineup features Station 19 at 8 pm ET/PT, Grey’s Anatomy at 9 pm ET/PT and Alaska Daily closing the night out at 10 pm ET/PT.

There is currently no premiere date for Alaska Daily in the UK.

Who is in the Alaska Daily cast?

Alaska Daily features a very talented cast of actors. We're excited to learn more about the characters they play and how they fit into the story.

Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald

Jeff Perry (Scandal, Inventing Anna) as Stanley Kornik

Matt Malloy (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Bob Young

Meredith Holzman (The Sinner) as Claire Muncy

Grace Dove (The Revenant) as Rosalind "Roz" Friendly

Pablo Castelblanco (Dear White People) as Gabriel Tovar

Ami Park (Where We Begin) as Yuna Park

Craig Frank (Mixology) as Austin Teague

What is Alaska Daily season 1 about?

Here’s the synopsis of Alaska Daily from ABC:

"From the mind of Tom McCarthy (Spotlight), Alaska Daily stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist who leaves her high-profile New York life behind after a fall from grace to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.

"Tom McCarthy is creator and executive producer. Hilary Swank, Melissa Wells, Bert Salke, Kyle Hopkins (Anchorage Daily News), Ryan Binkley (Anchorage Daily News) and Peter Elkoff, who will also serve as showrunner, are executive producers on the series.

"The pilot episode is written and directed by Tom McCarthy."

Is there a trailer for Alaska Daily season 1?

A teaser that ABC released for Alaska Daily season 1 features Eileen arriving in Alaska and immediately finding herself investigating people who have gone missing.

How to watch Alaska Daily season 1