‘Inventing Anna’: Release date, cast and everything we know about the Shonda Rhimes Netflix series

Shonda Rhimes is a TV institution unto herself, so it’s unsurprising that excitement is likely high for her latest show, Inventing Anna, a Netflix original. However, there is something about Inventing Anna that may surprise some people.

Rhimes has her name attached to some of the most popular TV shows of the last 10-plus years, including Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder, Station 19 and Bridgerton, to name a few. However, Inventing Anna will actually be the first show where she is serving as the creator since Scandal debuted in 2012 (any other show since 2012 that she is associated with is because she is a producer via her Shondaland production company).

So, Inventing Anna will then be a rare treat to see one of the most successful TV producers of the 21st century return as the creative force behind a show. Here’s what we know about the upcoming Netflix original series, Inventing Anna.

What is the plot of ‘Inventing Anna’?

The official synopsis of Inventing Anna from Netflix reads as follows: “A journalist investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary heiress who stole the hearts — and money — of New York’s social elite.”

Inventing Anna is based on the New York Magazine story by Jessica Parker titled “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People.” The limited series will take the point of view of Vivian, a journalist who is based on Parker, as she conducts interviews with the individuals who have been impacted by both Anna’s schemes and charms.

Who is in the ‘Inventing Anna’ cast?

Inventing Anna’s leading ladies will be Anna Chlumsky (Veep) as Vivian and Julia Garner (Ozark) as Anna. Also in the cast are Arian Moayed, Lavere Cox, Anders Holm, Katie Lowes, Terry Kiney, Jeff Perry, Anna Deavere Smith, Alexis Floyd and Kate Burton.

The cast list is available on IMDb .

With how well Bridgerton, which was the first Shonda Rhimes produced show on Netflix, did on the streaming service, you can guess Netflix is hoping Inventing Anna can have a similar impact when it is released. But when is that exactly?

We don’t know exactly, but Netflix has shared that Inventing Anna will debut some time in February 2022. It should be presumed that all episodes of Inventing Anna will be made available whenever it is launched, as per Netflix’s standard operating procedure.

Of course that means fans of Shonda Rhimes will get both Inventing Anna and Bridgerton season 2 in 2022, though we are still waiting for more information on the latter’s release.

Is there an ‘Inventing Anna’ trailer?

Unfortunately we do not have a trailer for Inventing Anna yet, but Netflix has released the first batch of photos from the show, primarily featuring Julia Garner as the titular Anna. Give them a look below.

Julia Garner in 'Inventing Anna' (Image credit: Netflix)

Julia Garner and Anna Chlumsky in 'Inventing Anna' (Image credit: Netflix)

Julia Garner in 'Inventing Anna' (Image credit: Netflix)

Julia Garner in 'Inventing Anna' (Image credit: Netflix)

How to watch ‘Inventing Anna’

Inventing Anna is a Netflix original series, so of course that means you will need a Netflix account to watch it. Netflix accounts starts at $13.99 per month, though options are available, including 4K viewing, that could raise the monthly price.

What to Watch will update this page as more information on Inventing Anna is shared.