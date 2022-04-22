Amy Schumer shuts down Kim K's sex-tape jokes in The Kardashians

Episode two of The Kardashians sees Kim K prepping for one of the biggest moments of her career thus far: hosting Saturday Night Live.

To help her punch up her opening monologue jokes for the show, Kardashian tapped famously funny friends like Dave Chapelle and Michelle Wolf, but viewers actually got to see her sit down one-on-one with actress-comedian Amy Schumer at her expansive New York City apartment to go over potential quips about everyone from her celebrity sisters to ex-husband Kanye West.

"Amy Schumer and I have been friends for a few years now. Of course, she's, like, so funny that I want her to hear what I have as my final monologue and see what she thinks," Kim said of the comedian, who was last seen dealing with that Will Smith slap kerfuffle as a co-host of the Oscars 2022 in March.

Kim continued in her confessional: "I feel really good about it and I'm honestly not nervous, that's like the only thing that I'm not nervous about."

"I'm the joke person but you're the best at taking jokes," Schumer assured Kardashian before they got started, but Schumer proved to be a harsher critic than Kardashian was expecting.

While Schumer guffawed at Kim's R. Kelly jokes and her cheeky digs at mom Kris Jenner's "gold digger" boyfriend Corey Gamble, the Life & Beth actress ixnayed all of the sex-tape jokes that Kardashian had planned for SNL.

"I think I just wouldn't do any sex tape stuff because this moment in time, this piece of art or whatever, will live on and people might not remember [the sex tape]." Schumer guided. "I don't even think you need to give it any [air]."

She also quickly shot down a joke about Kardashian's mother.

"Kris, you're not one of my sisters. That's not a joke, I just thought I'd remind you," Kim jested.

"No," Schumer answered flat-out.

"The one thing I thought I had and was so confident in is my monologue," Kardashian worried in a confessional. "So I'm a little confused now."

[The Kardashians is on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK. Here's more information on how to watch The Kardashians online.]

Fan reactions to Amy Schumer on Kardashians:

The Kardashians viewers clearly had mixed feelings about Schumer's cameo on the show. Here's what folks were saying on social media:

Amy Schumer really gave Kim some solid advice. Also, James Corden came in with the gold, about people's reactions/responses, "it's never about you..."April 21, 2022 See more

amy schumer shooting kim down is KILLING me some of those jokes were funny 😭😭😭April 21, 2022 See more

if AMY SCHUMER told me I wasn’t funny I would be like “ok”April 21, 2022 See more

Why was Kim going to amy Schumer for SNL advice 😬April 21, 2022 See more

Shoutout to Amy Schumer #TheKardashiansApril 21, 2022 See more

kim saying Amy Schumer is funny is life threateningApril 21, 2022 See more

watching the kardashians and seeing kim consulted with amy schumer for her snl jokes is so hilariousApril 21, 2022 See more

Besides the Amy Schumer (so happy Kim went with her gut) appearance Ep.2 from #TheKardashians is making me so emotional. Kim & Mario, Khloe & Cordon, and Of course #kravis ❤️April 21, 2022 See more

amy schumer giving kim the worst comedy advice of all time but who is surprisedApril 21, 2022 See more