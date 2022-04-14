How to watch The Kardashians online anywhere in the world

The Kardashians will provide even more insights into the lives' of one of America's most famous families.

Want to watch The Kardashians online? Here's how.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is back for a brand new series. After announcing that Keeping Up With The Kardashians would be coming to an end after twenty seasons, we were worried that we wouldn't be seeing any more of Kim, Kris, Kylie and the rest of the family.

However, they weren't planning on staying out of the limelight for long. In true dramatic fashion, the family revealed that they'd be back on our screens in a new show less than a year after KUWTK ended. However, this time around, you'd be watching them in a brand new place.

Here's how to watch The Kardashians online so you can keep up with all the juiciest gossip!

How to watch The Kardashians online in the US

Unlike KUWTK, The Kardashians premieres in the US on Hulu on Thursday, April 14, the new series' exclusive home.

The cheapest Hulu package starts at $6.99 a month (after a seven-day free trial) and nets you access to the catalogs of Hulu shows and Hulu movies. So, you'll get The Kardashians along with the likes of The Handmaid's Tale, Pam & Tommy, and Life & Beth along with FX shows like Devs and Mrs. America, for example.

If you're looking to watch The Kardashians, you should seriously consider picking up the Disney Bundle. For just $13.99 a month, this massive entertainment package pulls together the basic, ad-supported Hulu plan along with everything from the House of Mouse, Marvel and more on Disney Plus and all the sports programming you could ask for from ESPN Plus to boot.

Subscribing to all three services separately would cost you $21.97 in total, so if you're at all interested in seeing what either Disney Plus or ESPN Plus has to offer, we'd strongly recommend investigating whether the Disney Bundle might be the best option for you.

How to watch The Kardashians online in the UK

If you were worried that you'd have to wait to check out The Kardashians in the UK, don't be; episodes of the new reality series will premiere in the UK on the same day they air over in the States.

In the UK, new episodes of The Kardashians UK will premiere exclusively on Disney Plus on Thursdays. The season premiere will drop on the streaming service on Thursday, April 14, with new episodes coming every week until the end of the season.

So make sure you catch The Kardashians and we will also be keeping up with them with news content.