'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' to end after 13 years

20 seasons is one hell of a run, but Keeping Up With the Kardashians will be airing its final season at the beginning of 2021.

The Kardashian family (Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick) released a joint statement via Kim's instagram earlier today.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey. We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way." - the Kardashian family.

E! was open with their statements on the cancelation as well, reaching out to Variety with the below.

“E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras.”

The series coming to an end will leave a pretty decent hole in E!'s ratings. The global sensation has been a massive hit for the channel, but it's also been a costly one. Their re-signing in 2017 was worth nine figures.