The Robertsons are back in Duck Dynasty: The Revival, premiering tonight

The most-watched nonfiction series in cable history, Duck Dynasty ran for 11 seasons on A&E, peaking with 11.8 million viewers, before the Robertsons decided to end the series to focus on other ventures in 2017. And now the reality TV family is back on the small screen with a reboot series, Duck Dynasty: The Revival, focused on the next generation of the Robertsons.

Premiering tonight, June 1 at 9pm Eastern Time, Duck Dynasty: The Revival centers on Willie and Korie Robertson as they navigate life with their growing family of adult children and grandchildren in Louisiana, as well as the future of Duck Commander and passing down the family legacy.

Their children Sadie Robertson Huff, John Luke Robertson and Bella Robertson May are also key figures in the revival series, as well as Miss Kay and Uncle Si, though fans of the O.G. series will note that patriarch Phil Robertson was not included in filming for the reboot. (The elder Robertson passed away on May 25, 2025, at the age of 79.)

A&E has ordered 20 one-hour episodes—that is, two full seasons—of the revival series. “The Robertsons earned a seat in homes across the country with their unique brand of downhome practicality, southern charm and relatable humor,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming, A&E and Lifetime. “‘Duck Dynasty’ played a huge part of the success of A&E for many years, and we look forward to reuniting with the Robertsons on the revival.”

“Going back on A&E feels a little like going back home. We’re thankful for all who have followed along as our family has grown and expanded and can’t wait to get cameras rolling again on all our new adventures, or perhaps misadventures,” said Willie and Korie Robertson.

A&E is included with most cable packages; however, if you're located in the United States and don't have a local or satellite TV provider but still want to tune into the debut episode of Duck Dynasty: The Revival tonight, you can watch A&E without cable by using a streaming service that includes the channel in its plan, such as Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Philo and Sling TV. Each episode of Duck Dynasty: The Revival will also be available to stream on the A&E app the day after it airs live.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival | Premieres Sunday June 1 at 9/8c - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for Duck Dynasty: The Revival before tuning into the premiere episode tonight on A&E.