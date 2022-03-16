Life & Beth: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Amy Schumer comedy

Emmy-winner Amy Schumer is making her return to TV (streaming technically) with the all new comedy series Life & Beth, which will air on Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus internationally.

Schumer, who is best known for her award-winning Comedy Central sketch comedy series Inside Amy Schumer, hasn’t appeared on TV since 2019, but she is returning in a big way with this new series as both the star and creator. Schumer fans will actually get to see a good bit of her this March, as she is also set to be a host at the Oscars on March 27.

Here is everything we know about Life & Beth.

Life & Beth will premiere on Friday, March 18, on Hulu in the US. All 10 episodes of Life & Beth will be made available on March 18.

The show will premiere on March 18 as a Star Original on Disney Plus in Australia, Canada and New Zealand. The show has been confirmed to play on Disney Plus in the UK, but a release date has not yet been announced.

What is the Life & Beth plot?

Here is the synopsis for Life & Beth, which has been described as a passion project for Amy Schumer :

"Beth’s life would look pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long term relationship with a successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We’ll go on her journey towards building a bigger, bolder and more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward."

The synopses for the first four episodes have also been shared. Check them out right here, slight spoilers possible:

Michael Cera and Amy Schumer in Life & Beth (Image credit: Photo by:Marcus Price/Hulu)

Life & Beth episode 1: "The Sign"

The cracks in every aspect of Beth’s seemingly great but unfulfilling life are starting to show when she gets earth-shattering news that will upend it altogether.

Life & Beth episode 2: "We’re Grieving"

Beth and Matt head to Long Island to arrange a fast funeral for her mother. Beth starts to dig through her past.

Life & Beth episode 3: "Out on the Island"

After her breakup, Beth decides to leave Manhattan and head back to Long Island, at least for now. To make it work, she takes on a very "Long Island" Long Island vineyard as a client.

Life & Beth episode 4: "Pancakes"

Beth’s friends encourage her to get back into the hookup game now that she’s back on the Island, but Beth has formed a crush on a farmer at the vineyard she now reps.

Life & Beth trailer

Watch the trailer for Life & Beth directly below, which previews the journey of rediscovery that Schumer’s Beth sets out on and some of the laughs along the way.

Who is in the Life & Beth cast?

Amy Schumer is doing it all for Life & Beth. She created and wrote the show, she directed four episodes, is serving as an executive producer and, of course, starring in the comedy as the titular Beth.

As mentioned above, it’s been a while since fans have had a new Amy Schumer TV project. She was most recently seen in the 2021 movie The Humans, but before that her last (live action) appearance on TV was a guest role on Crashing in 2019. Her most recognizable credits include her Comedy Central sketch comedy show Inside Amy Schumer and the 2015 movie Trainwreck.

Also in the Life & Beth cast are Michael Cera (Arrested Development) as John, Susannah Flood (For the People) as Ann, stand-up comedian Yamaneika Saunders (In Security) as Kiana, Kevin Kane (Bonding) as Matt and Violet Young (Chicago PD) playing Young Beth.

Others making appearances on Life & Beth will include Michael Rapaport, Laura Benanti, Lavar Walker, Arielle Siegel, Gary Gulman and, from watching the trailer, a cameo by Jonathan Groff. A full cast list is available on IMDb .

How to watch Life & Beth

US audiences wanting to watch Life & Beth will need to have a subscription to Hulu. Hulu is available as a standalone service (with both an ad-supported and ad-free option) or packaged with live TV with the Hulu with Live TV package. The streaming service is also available as part of the Disney Bundle, which combines it with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for a single monthly fee.

Outside of the US, Life & Beth will be available through Disney Plus, which also requires a subscription to watch.