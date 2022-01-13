The Oscars 2022: date, host and everything we know about the Academy Awards

Out of all the awards shows in the entertainment industry, the Academy Awards remain the pinnacle. The 2022 Oscars marks the 94th time that Hollywood will come together to honor some of the best movies, performances and creative work of the past year, with millions of viewers from around the world tuning in.

And, after two years of disruption and the lack of a televised Golden Globes event this year, viewers are hoping that the Oscars ceremony will restore some of the glitz and glamor to what's usually such a starry time of year. Things are starting to ramp up for this year’s Academy Awards, with the announcement of the SAG Awards (Screen Actors Guild) nominations (often a good indicator of Oscars success) and with films like King Richard, House of Gucci, West Side Story, Don’t Look Up and The Power of the Dog among some of the biggest titles vying for an Oscar statuette.

At What to Watch we're digging into all the awards season news and sharing everything we know about the Oscars 2022.

When are the Oscars 2022?

The 94th Oscars are set to take place on Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It may seem odd that an awards ceremony honoring 2021 movies would take place almost four months into 2022, but this is actually pretty standard for the Oscars.

The majority of Oscar ceremonies have taken place in either March or April. It was actually only recently, in 2004, that the ceremony was moved to late February. Any change to that February date, since then, has been in a year with a Winter Olympics (like this year). But still, March 27 is still better than April 25, the date of the 2021 Oscars that were moved back as a result of the pandemic.

Who is the Oscars host?

For the first time in three years, since 2018's event, the Oscars will have a host. Though who it will be is still unknown. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was the last one and he hosted the awards ceremony two years in a row.

Hulu and ABC head Craig Erwich has confirmed that the Oscars will have a host this year, but there was no mention of who that will be. Of course, that just started the rumors flying as to who it might be. Names that have been hotly tipped...

Tom Holland

Tom Holland gave an interview to The Hollywood Reporter in December mentioning that he would be interested in hosting the Oscars. The publication later followed up to say that the Academy had reached out to the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor about the possibility. We know Tom has some memorable dance moves — as proven by his Lip Sync Battle performance of Rhianna's Umbrella— but we can't imagine him hosting the massive Awards show single-handed. Perhaps with some help from Zendaya... 🤩

Writer/director/producer Judd Apatow tweeted that the Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short would be a great pairing to host. Steve Martin has hosted the Oscars before so it's not that out there an idea...

There are some whispers that the 'Rock' is on the Academy's shortlist. He's a great all-rounder and super popular so he could be a solid contender for the position.

If the Academy is keen to go the tried and tested route one of these recent hosts could be on the ticket. Billy Crystal has hosted the ceremony nine times so is seen as a very safe pair of hands — Bob Hope out-hosts him though, having hosted or co-hosted the Oscars 19 times throughout his career.





Even the Academy is getting in on the Oscars host guessing game...

Hypothetically, if we asked you who would you want to host the Oscars, and this is strictly hypothetical, who would it hypothetically be?January 13, 2022 See more

What we know about the Oscars awards ceremony

The Oscars will be returning to their usual home — The Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles. In 2021, the ceremony took place at LA's Union Station train station.

There are no details yet on what the Oscars ceremony will look like or who will be involved as presenters, but we do know who will be the creative minds behind the 2022 Oscars.

Will Packer (Girl’s Trip, Ride Along, Think Like a Man) will produce the Oscars in 2022. He will be supported by Glenn Weiss, who will direct the ceremony for the seventh year in a row. Weiss became a viral sensation a few years back after proposing to his girlfriend when he won an Emmy for directing the Oscars.

When are the Oscars 2022 nominations announced?

Before we can even get to the actual Oscars ceremony, we have to know who the Oscar nominees are.

The 2022 Oscars nominations are due to be revealed on Tuesday, Feb. 8. An official time has not been given, but they typically happen in the morning. The Oscars will stream the nominations live on Oscars.org and the Oscars YouTube page.

The Oscars categories

There are 23 Oscars categories this year, that recognize the best acting performances from the past year, as well as the magnificent work from creatives behind the scenes.

Of course, it all culminates in the biggest prize of the night, Best Picture. Here's the full list of 23 categories for the Oscars 2022:

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Original Screenplay

Best Animated Features

Best Animated Short

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Documentary Feature

Best Documentary Short

Best Film Editing

Best International Feature

Best Live Action Short

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Best Original Score

Best Original Song

Best Production Design

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects

While we wait for the official nominees in all categories, the Oscars have already whittled down the contenders in 10 of these categories in what are known as the Oscars shortlists.

There are shortlists for Best Documentary Feature, Best Documentary Short Subject, Best International Feature Film, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Animated Short Film, Best Live Action Short Film, Best Sound and Best Visual Effects. The Oscars website has the full details of all shortlists.

Oscars 2022 predictions

Coming up with Oscars predictions has become almost as big as the actual awards themselves. Watching what industry experts and other awards bodies (like the Golden Globes and SAG Awards) choose can help act as a guide to where things may be going. The What to Watch team will throw our own Oscars predictions into the mix closer to the ceremony but, in the meantime, here are some of the films that are already in the thick of the Oscar race:

How to watch the Oscars in the U.S.

The Oscars air live in the U.S. on ABC. This makes them very easy to watch as there is a local ABC station in every U.S. TV market, with every traditional cable/satellite pay-TV provider required to carry the station. Local station signals can also be picked up with a TV antenna. Even if you have cut the cord and moved away from a traditional pay-TV subscription, ABC is also available on streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

How to watch the Oscars anywhere else in the world

International viewers can also tune into the Oscars live, with more than 200 territories worldwide showing the awards ceremony.

In the U.K. the Oscars airs on Sky TV, in Ireland it's RTÉ2, CTV shows the Oscars in Canada and in Australia it's on free-to-air Channel Seven and streaming player 7Plus. Check out the full list of where to watch the Oscars around the world in all international markets.