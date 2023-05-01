Flamin' Hot: release date, cast and everything we know about the movie

We all have our favorite snack food, and for many, it may very well be the spicy Flamin' Hot Cheetos that leave red dust all over your fingers. But do you know the story behind the invention of the popular snack? That'll be the subject of the new 2023 movie aptly titled Flamin' Hot.

Eva Longoria makes her movie directing debut (she has directed many episodes of TV shows) with Flamin' Hot, which has already drawn a pretty good buzz from advanced screenings. But when and where can you watch it and who's in it?

Here’s everything that we know about Flamin' Hot.

After Flamin' Hot got its first public screenings at the South by Southwest Film Festival in March, the movie is getting an exclusive streaming release on Hulu and Disney Plus on June 9. You will of course need a subscription to one of these services in order to watch it. US consumers can actually get both at a pretty reasonable deal with the Disney Plus bundle.

Flamin' Hot plot

Here is the synopsis for the movie that is based on an incredible true story:

"Flamin' Hot is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez, the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin' Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture Phenomenon."

Flamin' Hot cast

Jesse Garcia and Dennis Haysbert in Flamin' Hot (Image credit: Anna Kooris/Searchlight Pictures)

Leading the Flamin' Hot cast is Jesse Garcia as Richard Montañez. Viewers may recognize Garcia from roles like Ambulance, Snowfall, Narcos: Mexico, From Dusk Til Dawn: The Series and Sons of Anarchy.

Playing Richard's wife Judy in the movie is Annie Gonzalez. Some of her past credits include Mr. Corman and Gentefied.

Rounding out the Montañez family is Emilio Rivera as Vacho. Rivera is best known for roles in Mayans M.C., Sons of Anarchy, Weeds and Collateral.

Also in the movie are familiar names like Dennis Haysbert (24, Far From Heaven) as Clarence C. Baker, Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Monk) as Roger Enrico and Matt Walsh (Veep, Comedy Bang! Bang!) as Lonny Mason.

Flamin' Hot trailer

There is no trailer for Flamin' Hot at this time, but a clip from the movie is available. Check that out directly below:

Flamin' Hot reviews — what the critics are saying

Since Flamin' Hot has already screened at the South by Southwest Film Festival, many critics have already weighed in with reviews for the movie. As of May 1, Flamin' Hot is rated "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) with a score of 72%. Here are some quick looks at what some of the critics are saying in their reviews:

Lex Briscuso, The Wrap (opens in new tab): "The genuine energy of Longoria's first feature makes for an engaging and empowering watch."

Mae Abdulbaki, Screen Rant (opens in new tab): "Anchored by a fabulous cast, Longoria spins an inspirational tale that is full of heart and humor & takes a couple of risks in her directorial debut."

Kate Erbland, Indiewire (opens in new tab): "When Flamin' Hot leans too far into the only-in-Hollywood, we lose something far more satisfying than the spice-dusted cheese puffs."

Eva Longoria directing credits

Longoria is first and foremost known as an actress (and TV host with her CNN show Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico), but she is also prolific behind the camera. While Flamin' Hot is her first movie directing gig, she has directed episodes for the following shows: