How to watch Flamin' Hot online: stream the Cheetos movie from wherever you are

The hottest new movie on streaming — literally — is Flamin' Hot, a Cheetos biopic about the abundant cheesy snack, and we'll help you figure out how to watch the mouth-watering movie.

Based on real events, Flamin' Hot follows Jesse Garcia's Richard Montañez, a janitor at Frito Lay who created the snack which is now known worldwide. The movie is the directorial debut of Eva Longoria, who you might recognize from Desperate Housewives, Dora and the Lost City of Gold and The Young and the Restless.

It's been a big year for product-based biopics with Air, Blackberry and Tetris hitting screens and streamers everywhere, and Flamin' Hot carries on that trend.

So here's how to watch Flamin' Hot, so you can better appreciate the moreish munchable.

How to watch Flamin' Hot in the US

If you want to settle down with a nice big bag of Cheetos and watch Flamin' Hot, the subscription service you're going to want is Hulu, as that's where the movie will land on Friday, June 9. This costs $7.99 monthly, or $14.99 for its ad-free plan.

There are some other ways to get Hulu though. A popular one is the Disney Bundle, which combines it with Disney Plus for $9.99 per month (or more for plans that drop ads or include ESPN Plus). Also, live TV streaming service Hulu with Live TV includes it, though the package overall is $69.99 as this is mainly for streaming TV channels online.

How to watch Flamin' Hot in the UK

In the UK, you can use Disney's streaming service Disney Plus to watch Flamin' Hot, where it'll be available from Friday, June 9.

Disney Plus costs £7.99 per month, though for the price of 10 months or £79.90 you can get an annual subscription, saving you a little bit of money.

How to watch Flamin' Hot in Australia

In Australia, as in the UK, Flamin' Hot will be available to watch from Friday, June 9 on Disney Plus.

This streaming service costs $13.99 per month, and you can save money by signing up for a yearly plan which costs 10 months' worth, or $139.99.

How to read Flamin' Hot

You read that right, you can actually read about Flamin' Hot if you like. We're not talking about subtitles; the movie is based on the memoir of its events by Richard Montañez, called A Boy, a Burrito and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive.

If you enjoy the movie and want to know more from the main character's mouth, or prefer to read the book before you see the adaptation, you can find it on Amazon, and at 124 pages it's not too long a read.