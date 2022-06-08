Gordita Chronicles season 1: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the new comedy series

Savannah Nicole Ruiz, Olivia Goncalves and Diana Maria Riva laying by the pool as Emilia, Cucu and Adela in Gordita Chronicles

With many broadcast networks airing reality competitions and movie theaters debuting blockbuster actions and thrillers for the summer, Gordita Chronicles season 1 delivers a nice option for streamers looking for a change of pace. The sitcom offers a throwback look at a Dominican-American family trying their best to achieve the American dream in Miami, Florida.

Based on the trailer alone we feel the series has the potential to be a comedic hit. It will also be interesting to see if some viewers find themselves taking a trip back down memory lane, or if for millennials and Gen Z folks, they’ll be reminded that simpler and less-expensive times once existed.

Here’s everything we know about Gordita Chronicles.

Gordita Chronicles premieres in the US with all ten episodes of the season on Thursday, June 23 on HBO Max.

To date, there has been no official announcement as to when the series will make its debut in the UK. However, we will provide updates as that information becomes readily available.

Gordita Chronicles plot

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Here's the official description of the show from HBO Max:

"The year is 1985 and Cucu ‘Gordita’ Castelli (Olivia Goncalves) has just said goodbye to all of her friends and family in Santo Domingo and moved to Miami with her marketing executive father Víctor (Juan Javier Cardenas), bold and vivacious mother Adela (Diana Maria Riva) and suddenly status-obsessed older sister Emilia (Savannah Nicole Ruiz). While life in America is far from what they imagined, the Castellis are determined to take charge of their strange new world. A uniquely funny coming-of-age series, Gordita Chronicles is about family, opportunity, love, resilience and boldly defying the status quo in pursuit of the ‘American Dream.'"

One interesting side note: in addition to her serving as an executive producer of the series, Eva Longoria directed the pilot episode.

Gordita Chronicles cast

Starring as the matriarch of Gordita Chronicles is actress Diana Maria Riva. Riva should be recognizable to some fans as Detective Ana Perez from the Netflix series Dead to Me and Mrs. Rodriguez from Matt LeBlanc’s Man with a Plan. Alongside her as the patriarch of Gordita Chronicles is Juan Javier Cardenas who most notably portrayed Dante in The Walking Dead.

Playing the titular character of the show is newcomer Olivia Goncalves. She doesn’t have major credits to her name and Gordita Chronicles looks to be her breakout role. Rounding out this little nuclear family is Savannah Nicole Ruiz, who portrays the older sister Emilia. Ruiz was previously featured in the series Gentefied as a young Ana.

Gordita Chronicles trailer

Sometimes they say all you need is a trailer to hook you. Gordita Chronicles fits the bill, and then some. We are excited to laugh alongside other viewers when the show premieres.

How to watch Gordita Chronicles

Gordita Chronicles is an HBO Max Original series and can only be viewed in the US with a subscription to the streaming service.

While there is no official release date for the sitcom in the UK, we will be sure to provide an update as more information becomes available.