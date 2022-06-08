Gordita Chronicles season 1: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the new comedy series
By Terrell Smith published
From executive producers Zoe Saldana and Eva Longoria comes a hilarious coming-of-age story.
With many broadcast networks airing reality competitions and movie theaters debuting blockbuster actions and thrillers for the summer, Gordita Chronicles season 1 delivers a nice option for streamers looking for a change of pace. The sitcom offers a throwback look at a Dominican-American family trying their best to achieve the American dream in Miami, Florida.
Based on the trailer alone we feel the series has the potential to be a comedic hit. It will also be interesting to see if some viewers find themselves taking a trip back down memory lane, or if for millennials and Gen Z folks, they’ll be reminded that simpler and less-expensive times once existed.
Here’s everything we know about Gordita Chronicles.
When is the Gordita Chronicles season 1 release date?
Gordita Chronicles premieres in the US with all ten episodes of the season on Thursday, June 23 on HBO Max.
To date, there has been no official announcement as to when the series will make its debut in the UK. However, we will provide updates as that information becomes readily available.
Gordita Chronicles plot
Here's the official description of the show from HBO Max:
"The year is 1985 and Cucu ‘Gordita’ Castelli (Olivia Goncalves) has just said goodbye to all of her friends and family in Santo Domingo and moved to Miami with her marketing executive father Víctor (Juan Javier Cardenas), bold and vivacious mother Adela (Diana Maria Riva) and suddenly status-obsessed older sister Emilia (Savannah Nicole Ruiz). While life in America is far from what they imagined, the Castellis are determined to take charge of their strange new world. A uniquely funny coming-of-age series, Gordita Chronicles is about family, opportunity, love, resilience and boldly defying the status quo in pursuit of the ‘American Dream.'"
One interesting side note: in addition to her serving as an executive producer of the series, Eva Longoria directed the pilot episode.
Gordita Chronicles cast
Starring as the matriarch of Gordita Chronicles is actress Diana Maria Riva. Riva should be recognizable to some fans as Detective Ana Perez from the Netflix series Dead to Me and Mrs. Rodriguez from Matt LeBlanc’s Man with a Plan. Alongside her as the patriarch of Gordita Chronicles is Juan Javier Cardenas who most notably portrayed Dante in The Walking Dead.
Playing the titular character of the show is newcomer Olivia Goncalves. She doesn’t have major credits to her name and Gordita Chronicles looks to be her breakout role. Rounding out this little nuclear family is Savannah Nicole Ruiz, who portrays the older sister Emilia. Ruiz was previously featured in the series Gentefied as a young Ana.
Gordita Chronicles trailer
Sometimes they say all you need is a trailer to hook you. Gordita Chronicles fits the bill, and then some. We are excited to laugh alongside other viewers when the show premieres.
How to watch Gordita Chronicles
Gordita Chronicles is an HBO Max Original series and can only be viewed in the US with a subscription to the streaming service.
While there is no official release date for the sitcom in the UK, we will be sure to provide an update as more information becomes available.
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.