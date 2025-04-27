Explore Spain with Eva Longoria in new CNN docuseries premiering on TV tonight, April 27

Let Eva Longoria be your travel guide through Spain as she hosts the new show Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain, which premieres on CNN tonight, Sunday, April 27, at 9 pm ET/PT.

This is a brand new iteration of the CNN franchise of docuseries that see celebrities explore the food and culture of different countries. Longoria previously did Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico, while Stanley Tucci also had a popular run with his version, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.

Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain features eight episodes of the actress, producer, director and activist exploring various cities and regions of Spain, the land of her ancestors, to learn about the country’s rich cultural and food history.

“Spain’s rich culture, passionate people and bold and diverse cuisines have captivated me as long as I can remember, especially knowing that one of my Mexican-American ancestors has deep roots in this remarkable country,” said Longoria in an official press release. “The opportunity to immerse myself in Spain’s many regions, to discover its fascinating history, to indulge in its dynamic culinary traditions and innovations has been nothing short of exhilarating. I am so excited to finally share this incredible journey with the world!”

To watch Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain, you must have a traditional pay-TV or live TV streaming provider that carries CNN. In terms of the latter, that can include Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV or YouTube TV. If you miss it live and want to watch the show on-demand, it will be available the day after it premieres (Monday, April 28) for subscribers to the aforementioned services via CNN.com, CNN Connected TV and mobile apps. At this time there’s no info on when and what major streaming service Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain is going to end up.

The celebrity-led travel show has become a popular watch in recent years. In addition to CNN’s previous entries with this franchise, Conan O’Brien has led a popular travel show, with Conan O’Brien Must Go season 2 premiering in May. Meanwhile, Stanley Tucci is starting another Italy-centric travel show, Tucci in Italy, this time for National Geographic, also premiering in May. Viewers will have the chance to travel the world this spring with these shows.

But Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain arrives first this weekend. Check out a preview of what’s in store with the CNN docuseries by watching the trailer directly below:

