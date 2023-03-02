The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5: release date, plot, cast and everything we know about the final season

After six years, Midge is getting ready to take her final bow as Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 marks the final batch of episodes for the award-winning comedy. While we may be shedding a tear, we can also be sure that the show is going to send us out laughing.

Mrs. Maisel joins a number of popular TV shows ending their runs in 2023, along with Succession, Cobra Kai, Fear the Walking Dead, The Handmaid's Tale and more.

So when are we getting the final run of episodes for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and what other details do you need to know about the show's climactic season? We've got you covered.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 gets underway on Friday, April 14, with a three episode premiere. After that, new episodes release weekly in what Prime Video is calling a "seven-week series send-off."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 plot

Where will things end up for Midge, Susie, Joel, Abe and the rest of the Marvelous cast that we have come to know and love? Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino knows the last image (opens in new tab) she is going to leave fans with, but you'll have to watch to find out what leads up to it. In the meantime, here is the official synopsis for season 5:

"After burning bridges and being cut from tour, Midge Maisel persisted through season 4, rebuilding her career and reputation. The final moments of the season culminated with Midge leaving Carnegie Hall reinvigorated and ready to weather any blizzard. After an epiphany in front of The Gordon Ford Show’s snowy billboard, Midge is ready to 'Go forward' and fight for her ascent to stardom — equipped with her quick wit and sharp tongue, and nothing else to lose.

"In the fifth and final season, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 cast

The entire main cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is set to return for the final season, led by Rachel Brosnahan as Midge. This has been Brosnahan's breakout role and one for which she won an Emmy for her performance. Brosnahan has had some roles outside of Maisel in recent years, including in movies The Courier, I'm Your Woman and Dead for a Dollar.

Helping to make up the rest of the ensemble are Alex Borstein (Family Guy) as Midge's foul-mouthed manager Susie, Tony Shaloub (Monk) and Marin Hinkley (Speechless) as Midge's parents Abe and Rose, Michael Zegen (Boardwalk Empire) as Midge's ex Joel, Kevin Pollak (Better Things) and Carolina Aaron (21 Jump Street) as Joel's parents Moishe and Shirley.

Other confirmed cast members for this season include Reid Scott (Veep) as Gordon Ford, Alfie Fuller (Little America) as Dinah Ruthledge and Jason Ralph (The Magicians) as Mike Carr.

It's also a pretty safe bet that recurring guest stars like Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce and Stephanie Hsu as Mei are going to be back as well, though technically that has not been confirmed by Prime Video.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 trailer

Prime Video has released a short teaser trailer that previews Midge reaching new heights in her career. Give it a watch below and as soon as we have a full trailer we'll add it here:

How to watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a Prime Video original, joining the likes of Jack Ryan, The Boys, The Rings of Power, Daisy Jones and the Six and more. So that means if you want to watch season 5 or any of the previous seasons of the show, you need to be a subscriber.

A Prime Video subscription is included as part of signing up for Amazon Prime, which in addition to the original series and massive library of classic TV shows and movies, can give you deals on shopping.