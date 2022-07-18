Daisy Jones and The Six: plot, cast and everything we know

Daisy Jones and The Six is fronted by Elvis Presley's granddaughter, Riley Keough.

Daisy Jones and The Six is an upcoming rock and roll Prime Video series based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling novel of the same name. (opens in new tab)

The highly-anticipated series will follow closely to the book, which tells the story of a promising and heedless LA artist, Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) who joins the legendary 1970s rock band The Six.

The messiness of the decade is prevalent through each of the lives of the lead characters, as we see them grapple with fame, drugs, heartbreak and loss throughout their chaotic careers.

Here's everything we know about Daisy Jones and The Six...

The 12-episode series does not have an official release date yet, since filming was postponed for more than a year due to the pandemic.

In September 2021, they had begun filming the series and in March 2022, it was revealed that they had finished filming. So, we can probably expect it to arrive on Prime Video later this year.

What is Daisy Jones and The Six about?

The TV adaptation will stay true to the book as it follows gifted young artist, Daisy Jones who joins rock band The Six to create a one-of-a-kind album.

Daisy, alongside rockstar and The Six frontman Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), will build a complex relationship with fame and drugs, as well as try to resist their undeniable connection to each other.

Meanwhile, band members Graham (Will Harrison), Eddie (Josh Whitehouse), Karen (Suki Waterhouse) and Warren (Sebastian Chacon) discuss their time in the band and what occurred away from the cameras.

The series will be told in a clever documentary style twist, with first-person accounts telling the story of the band's rise and fall. It will also feature lyrics from the book and work strictly to the book's themes.

Who is in the cast of Daisy Jones and The Six?

Riley Keough, the granddaughter of the 'King of Rock and Roll' himself, Elvis Presley, will be playing the lead role of Daisy Jones.

She will be leading a star-studded cast consisting of: Sam Claflin as The Six frontman Billy Dunne and Camila Morrone as his wife, Camila Dunne.

Joining them are musician and actress Suki Waterhouse as the keyboardist rebel Karen Sirko, along with Will Harrison as lead guitarist and brother to Billy, Graham Dunne.

Sebastian Chacon will play band member Warren Rhodes, meanwhile Nabiyah Be will take on the role of famous singer and Daisy's best friend, Simone Jackson.

Also featured in the cast is singer Josh Whitehouse, who plays Eddie Roundtree, the outcast of the group who often clashes with Billy, as well as Tom Wright who will play top producer Teddy and Timothy Olyphant will play the manager of The Six, Rod.

Sam Claflin will play The Six frontman Billy Dunne. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Is there a trailer?

There is currently no trailer out for this series, but we'll update this guide as soon as one has been released.