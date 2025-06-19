Mix Tape: release date, cast, plot, trailer, first look and everything we know

Mix Tape is a BBC2 drama starring The Last Anniversary star Teresa Palmer and The Stolen Girl’s Jim Sturgess which switches between their teenage romance in Sheffield in 1989 and their adult lives on opposite sides of the world.

Based on the novel Mix Tape by Jane Sanderson, it also stars Bridgerton’s Florence Hunt and newcomer Rory Walton-Smith as their younger selves. And you can expect a banging 1980s soundtrack too.

Here’s everything we know about Irish-Australian series Mix Tape on Binge, BBC2 and BBCiPlayer…

Mix Tape is a four-part series that was shown in Australia via the streaming service Binge from June 12 2025.

In the UK, the drama will arrive on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer in summer 2025. When a date is announced, we’ll update you on this page.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there's a Mix Tape trailer. We hear Alison say, “You never forget the boy who made you your first mix tape” and it seems to be true as the pair connect years later and struggle to put one another in the past.

Take a look below...

Mix Tape | Official Trailer | BINGE - YouTube Watch On

Mix Tape plot

In Mix Tape, Alison and Daniel shared a teenage romance in the 1980s and never quite managed to put it behind them. However, decades later they reconnect thanks to a song that provided the soundtrack to their first love. The pair now live on opposite sides of the globe, in Australia and the UK, but feel compelled to explore whether this was the life, and love, they were meant to have.

Mix Tape cast — Teresa Palmer as Alison

Teresa Plamer, who plays Alison, recently starred in The Last Anniversary and played Diana Bishop in A Discovery of Witches. She’s also been in The Fall Guy, The Clearing, Point Break and Addition.

Jim Sturgess as Daniel

Jim Sturgess, who plays Daniel in Mix Tape, played Fred in the recent Disney Plus drama The Stolen Girl and was Alan Marchand in last year’s Apartment 7A. He’s also had roles in Alone Together, The Other Me, Hard Sun, The Other Boleyn Girl and the film version of One Day.

Who else is starring in Mix Tape?

Mix Tape's other stars include Bridgerton’s Florence Hunt is the young Alison and newcomer Rory Walton-Smith is the young Daniel. Julia Savage, Jonathan Harden, Jacqueline McKenzie, Ben Lawson and Chika Ikogwe also star.

Behind the scenes, filming news and more on Mix Tape

Mix Tape was filmed on location in Dublin and Sydney, and was acquired by the BBC from Boat Rocker.

Patrick Roberts, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Boat Rocker Studios says: “We’re delighted by the strong response to Mix Tape we’ve received from the BBC and our other partners around the world and can’t wait for audiences to discover this unique take on a modern love story.”

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, says: “Accompanied by an absolutely cracking 80s soundtrack, Mix Tape is an enjoyable blend of nostalgia, romance and heartbreak – it really is the perfect summer treat!”

The project was originated by Irish production company Subotica, commissioned by Foxtel Group and co-produced by Subotica and Australia’s Aquarius Films in association with Boat Rocker, who also handle international distribution. It was written by Jo Spain, directed by Lucy Gaffy, and produced by Aoife O’Sullivan and Tristan Orpen Lynch for Subotica and Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford for Aquarius Films. Alison Hurbert-Burns, Lana Greenhalgh and Clare Mirabello serve as executive producers alongside David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, Nick Nantell, and Erik Pack for Boat Rocker and Marc Lorber.

Mix Tape was supported by investment from the Foxtel Group in association with Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland and Screen Australia, with further support from the Finnish Impact Film Fund, Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund and The Post Lounge.