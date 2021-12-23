'Book of Love': release date, cast, plot, trailer, and everything we know

Book of Love is a romantic comedy starring Sam Claflin (Peaky Blinders) and Spanish actress Verónica Echegui (Unknown Origins) who play two writers thrown together on a book tour in Mexico, which results in an unlikely romance.

Sam has been in a number of romance films before, such as Love, Rosie, Me Before You, and Adrift, so is no stranger to playing heartthrobs on-screen.

Verónica has been nominated for many awards over the years for her roles in My Name Is Juani, My Prison Yard, Kathmandu Lullaby, and more.

Here’s everything we know about Book of Love, one of the big new movies in 2022...

Book of Love will be released on Friday Feb. 4, 2022 on Prime Video — just in time for Valentine’s Day!

'Book of Love' cast

Sam Claflin, who plays English writer Henry, and Verónica Echegui, who portrays Spanish translator Maria, will be leading an international cast, including, Antonia Clarke (Les Misérables) as Alison, Horacio Garcia Rojas (Narcos: Mexico) as Antonio, Melissa Pino (Criminal Minds) as Helena, Giovani Florido (Before Night Falls) as Miguel, Edwarda Gurrola (Fireflies) as Veronica, Galya Vidal (The Girlfriend Experience) as Francisca, Daniela Luque (Here on Earth) as Marta, plus more.

Verónica Echegui plays Spanish translator Maria, who rewrites Henry's dull book. (Image credit: Getty Images)

'Book of Love' plot

Book of Love centres on a young, uptight English writer called Henry (Sam Claflin) whose novel is a total failure. However, a small miracle happens when the book becomes a surprise hit in Mexico. But when he is invited to the country to promote it, he soon discovers why it’s so popular— his Spanish translator Maria (Verónica Echegui) has rewritten his boring book as an erotic novel, leaving him furious. While he and Maria go on a book tour together, opposites attract as sparks fly between the pair.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! In the trailer, as the pair embark on a book tour, it turns out Maria’s meddling with his book could be a good thing as we realise just how popular his book has become and we see Henry opening up and falling in love with Maria surrounded by the culture of Mexico.