Timothy Olyphant returns as Raylan Givens in new ‘Justified’ limited series

Timothy Olyphant will play U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens once again, as the actor has signed on to star as his Justified character in a new limited series for FX, Justified: City Primeval. The story is based on Elmore Leonard’s crime novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.

Justified, which was based on a short story by Leonard, debuted on FX in 2010 starring Timothy Olyphant. The series followed U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens as he is reassigned from Miami to his home in the poor, rural coal mining towns of eastern Kentucky. The crime drama ran for six seasons, drawing in an avid fan base and earning Olyphant an Emmy nomination for his performance. Justified wrapped up in 2015, with new limited series picking up eight years after the series ended.

Here is the synopsis for the Justified: City Primeval:

“Having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind.

“A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.”

In addition to Timothy Olyphant, who in addition to starring will serve as an executive producer on Justified: City Primeval, there are a number of other Justified veterans returning for this limited series. This includes Dave Andron and Michael Dinner as showrunners and writers, while Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly as executive producers. No word on if any of the other Justified cast members will return in any way.

“When Justified concluded, the love and affection for this exceptional series only grew and left audiences craving more Raylan Givens. The iconic Elmore Leonard was one of the premier authors of our time and no one has quite captured his tone and authenticity as well as this Justified team,” said President of Sony Pictures Television Studios Jeff Frost and Co-President Jason Clodfelter. “We look forward to experiencing the magic again of Tim, Graham, Dave, Michael and our preeminent executive producer team. We are so thrilled to be continuing this remarkable ride with our partners at FX.”

There was no details on when Justified: City Primeval could be expected to debut on TV. In the meantime, you can stream the original Justified on Hulu.