Presumed Innocent season 2: everything we know about the courtroom drama

It didn't take long for Apple TV Plus to renew Presumed Innocent, its legal drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal that premiered in 2024, for a second season. The streamer greenlit the show's future as season 1 was still airing new episodes. But with the season 1 case wrapped, what is Presumed Innocent season 2 going to be about, and who's starring in it?

Presumed Innocent was based on a book of the same name by Scott Turow, which prior to being made into a TV series was adapted into a movie in 1990. The movie was a one-off and for many years so was the book, but Turow did eventually pen a sequel in 2010, continuing the story of Rusty Sabich as he deals with a new case.

Will the new season follow that book? What else is out there about the new season? Read on to find out what we know.

There is no information on when we could be getting Presumed Innocent season 2. The early renewal means Apple TV could be hoping to fast-track production so it could come back as early as 2025, but we just don't know yet. We'll update this page when anything about season 2's timeline is announced.

But while you wait you can watch the entire first season on Apple TV Plus, if you subscribe to the streaming service.

Presumed Innocent season 2 cast

Similarly, nothing has been confirmed about who among the cast may be returning for Presumed Innocent season 2.

Jake Gyllenhaal is the star of the first season as Rusty Sabitch and serves as an executive producer on the series, but with season 2 set to handle a new case will Gyllenhaal's Rusty be involved or will the show turn into an anthology series, with new characters each season? What about cast members like Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle and more?

We just don't know right now, but the book sequel to Presumed Innocent could give us some clues.

Presumed Innocent season 2 plot

You may have guessed, but Apple TV is being secretive with the plot of Presumed Innocent season 2 as well. Turow did set many of his books in the world of Presumed Innocent, so it's possible that the lead creative of the series, David E. Kelley, could mine those for a new season, but we don’t know which one he may choose or if he could go in a completely new direction.

However, Rusty is not a main character in many of those stories. He is, however, in Innocent, which serves as more of a direct sequel to Presumed Innocent. The problem with that is the book is set 22 years after the events of Presumed Innocent. Would they opt to age up Gyllenhaal, or just tweak the timeline?

It's all guesswork right now as we wait for more information.

Presumed Innocent season 2 trailer

Since cameras haven't even rolled on Presumed Innocent season 2, it's going to be some time before we get a trailer for the new season.