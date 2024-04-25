Presumed Innocent: release date, cast and everything we know about the Jake Gyllenhaal crime drama

Jake Gyllenhaal is the latest big-name star to nab himself a project on Apple TV Plus, as he stars in the eight-episode limited series Presumed Innocent. Is this going to be another high-quality output from Apple, which has quietly built a strong roster of Apple TV Plus original shows for its subscribers?

It certainly has the initial pedigree, as Presumed Innocent is adapted from the New York Times best-selling book of the same name by Scott Turow, which was actually previously adapted into a 1990 movie starring Harrison Ford. This adaptation of Turow's story is being handled by David E. Kelly, who has been behind recent hit series The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix, Love & Death and The Calling, as well as J.J. Abrams, whose TV credits include Lost, Alias and Westworld.

Find out everything else you need to know about Presumed Innocent directly below.

Presumed Innocent is set to premiere on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, June 12. In order to watch, you must be a subscriber to the Apple TV Plus streaming service.

It is not clear at this time how many episodes of the eight-episode limited series are going to be available immediately. Traditionally, Apple TV Plus has released two or three episodes in a show's first week, then releases one episode a week for the rest of its run. When we have confirmation on the release strategy we'll share it here.

While audiences everywhere can watch the show starting June 12, those attending the Tribeca Film Festival can catch a sneak peek of it, with a special premiere screening taking place on June 9.

Presumed Innocent cast

Jake Gyllenhaal is set to play the lead character of Rusty Sabich, a chief deputy prosecutor in Chicago who becomes involved in a big murder case. This is actually Gyllenhaal's first time leading a TV series, as he has predominantly worked in movies, including 2024's Road House remake, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Nightcrawler and his Oscar-nominated performance in Brokeback Mountain.

The rest of the Presumed Innocent cast is impressive as well with Oscar-nominee Ruth Negga (Loving), Bill Camp (A Man in Full), Elizabeth Marvel (Mrs. Davis), Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick), O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid's Tale) and Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World) also starring in the limited series.

Presumed Innocent plot

Here is the synopsis for Presumed Innocent:

"[T]he series takes viewers on a gripping journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The series explores obsession, sex, politics and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together."

Presumed Innocent trailer

No trailer for Presumed Innocent is available at this time. When one becomes available online we'll share it right here.