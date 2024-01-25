Road House: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Jake Gyllenhaal action movie

Joining Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F as a blast from the 80s past is the 2024 new movie, Road House.

Fans of the original Road House know it starred the late Patrick Swayze as James Dalton, a bouncer hired at a roadside bar who was tasked with whipping the establishment into shape. Given the reputation of the bar, the crowd it usually attracted and the handful of less-than-adequate employees, the job proved not to be an easy feat. In the new reimagined Road House, Jake Gyllenhaal stars as ex-UFC fighter Dalton, and he seems to be a bouncer who’s a little more lethal with his hands and slightly more humorous.

Here’s everything we know about the new Road House.

Road House premieres on Thursday, March 21 on Prime Video. Those looking to watch the movie when it debuts will need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Prime Video offers several options for would-be subscribers.

Road House plot

Here is the official synopsis of the new movie:

"In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems."

The film is based on the original motion picture Road House screenplay by David Lee Henry and Hilary Henkin. Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry are writers for the reimagined project.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor, Road House (Image credit: Laura Radford/Amazon MGM Studios)

Road House cast

As previously stated, Jake Gyllenhaal stars as the lead character, Dalton. The Oscar-nominated actor (receiving the nod for his role in Brokeback Mountain) is a staple in Hollywood having starred in movies such as Donnie Darko, Nightcrawler, The Covenant, Ambulance and The Guilty.

Gyllenhaal is joined in the movie by:

Daniela Melchior (Fast X)

Billy Magnussen (Lift)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Joaquim de Almeida (Missing)

Lukas Gage (The White Lotus)

Arturo Castro (White Men Can’t Jump)

B.K. Cannon (The Politician)

Beau Knapp (Seven Seconds)

Darren Barnet (Gran Turismo)

Dominique Columbus (In the Vault)

Conor McGregor

Road House trailer

Judging by the trailer, Gyllenhaal appears to have gotten pretty ripped for the film. Check out the video below.

Road House director

Doug Liman took to the director’s chair for Road House. The director has quite a few projects under his belt. Here is a list of his full-length features.