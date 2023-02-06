White Men Can't Jump: release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about the remake

Another classic movie from the '90s is getting a 21st-century reboot. This time we’re talking about White Men Can't Jump, which is headed to Hulu.

Back in 1992, Ron Shelton wrote and directed the then-provocative comedy starring Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson and Rosie Perez. The movie was a hit among audiences and critics alike, as it grossed over $90 million at the box office and is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics in the '90s like Dave Kehr of the Chicago Tribune (opens in new tab) calling it a "funny, frequently rousing film, with a warmly appealing acting partnership at its center-between basketball hustlers Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson."

Now over 30 years later, the movie is being reimagined with actor Sinqua Walls and Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow. So what can would-be viewers expect from this remake?

Here's everything we know about the retooled White Men Can’t Jump.

The remake of White Men Can't Jump starts streaming on Hulu in the US on Friday, May 19. For those wanting to refresh their memory of the original 1992 film, it's currently already streaming on the platform.

In the UK, it’s expected the remake will debut on Disney Plus, but once we get official word on a UK release plan, we'll pass along that information.

White Men Can't Jump trailer

While a trailer has not yet been released, Hulu has dropped a teaser. Take a look at some of the banter you can look forward to seeing.

White Men Can't Jump plot

The original movie followed the unlikely pairing of two hustlers who discover they need each other to make some money on the basketball court. Sidney (Snipes) has extensive knowledge of streetball culture and Billy has extensive knowledge of the fundamentals of basketball. The downfalls of their partnership are Sidney's cockiness and Billy's mouth; however, what they have going for them is the fact their opponents underestimate them because of Billy's race.

In the 2023 movie, the initial premise remains the same more or less, but there are a expected to be a few nuances in this project written by Kenya Barris (You People) and Doug Hall (Grown-ish). One big difference in the remake is Walls and Harlow's characters are named Kamal and Jeremy respectively. As more information about the official plot for the new movie becomes available, we'll pass it along here.

White Men Can't Jump cast

As previously mentioned, starring in the movie are Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow. Walls is an actor that has been in some pretty popular series like Friday Night Lights and Teen Wolf. He's also starred in The Breaks, American Soul and the Prime Video movie Nanny. For Grammy-nominated artist Harlow, White Men Can’t Jump marks his big-screen debut.

Joining these two on screen are Lance Reddick (Resident Evil), Teyana Taylor (Coming 2 America), Laura Harrier (Entergalactic), Tamera "Tee" Kissen (House Party), Myles Bullock (BMF) and Vince Staples (Abbott Elementary).

White Men Can't Jump director

Calmatic directed the film. This marks his second time directing a '90s remake, as he previously led behind the scenes for the 2023 version of House Party. However, most of his directing credits are based in the music world having worked on videos for Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Pharrell, Khalid and more.