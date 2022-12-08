BMF season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the drama series

BMF is back with new episodes, and this time Big Meech (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Southwest T (Da’Vinchi) are expanding their empire relying on their knowledge of the streets, their hustle and ultimately, each other.

Now of course, you don’t exactly expand an illicit drug business in the 1980s without ruffling a few feathers along the way. Viewers will have to see how the brothers’ ambition gets them into more than they can handle alone in the upcoming episodes.

Here’s everything we know about BMF season 2.

BMF season 2 debuts on Starz on Friday, January 6, at 8 pm ET/PT. However, for those that are hoping to watch the premiere a little sooner, the episode becomes available to stream on the Starz App at midnight the same day.

For UK fans the show, season 2 premieres on January 6, at midnight on the Lionsgate Plus app.

BMF season 2 plot

Here is the official synopsis of BMF season 2:

"BMF returns for a second hit season as it dramatizes the inspiring true story of two brothers, Demetrius 'Big Meech' Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry 'Southwest T' Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late ’80s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country: Black Mafia Family.

"BMF, told with grit, heart and humor, continues to humanize the choices of the brothers and their pursuit of the American Dream. Rooted in family, loyalty and brotherhood, the series explores the brothers' complex relationships with their parents, Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory (Michole Briana White), who seek counsel from their spiritual advisor, Pastor Swift (Snoop Dogg).

"With every character fighting temptation all around them, we parachute into the season with Meech and Terry at odds. Meech wants to expand the business beyond Detroit, while Terry is focused on school and launching a legitimate car-ride service with his Pops. But as the season unfolds, the streets implode and the brothers reunite. Our heroes risk losing everything as they seek to become stronger than ever and strategically execute a new vision for themselves and their business.

"Along the way, they form an alliance with Goldie (Oscar-winner Mo’Nique), a sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner, who helps Meech lay the groundwork for his future. Expanding beyond Detroit to Lansing, Ohio and even the South, the brothers face nearly insurmountable obstacles, are confronted with a shocking discovery about a member of their own crew and battle for every inch of territory."

Da’Vinchi and Demetrius Flenory, Jr., BMF (Image credit: Starz)

BMF season 2 cast

Starring as Big Meech and Southwest T, the brothers at the heart of BMF, are Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr. and Da’Vinchi respectively. Flenory Jr. is actually the son of the real-life Big Meech, and BMF marks his most significant acting role, although he has been seen as Travis in Euphoria. Da’Vinchi is an experienced actor that has been in hit shows like All American, Grown-ish and The Boys.

In some special casting news, season 2 welcomes comedian and Oscar-winning actress, Mo’Nique. Mo’Nique is no stranger to Hollywood, having earned an Academy Award for her role in Precious, and has previously starred in the television show The Parkers and in movies like Bessie, Almost Christmas and Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins.

Here’s a list of the other main and recurring BMF cast members.

Russell Hornsby (Fences)

Michole Briana White (Dead to Me)

Myles Truitt (Black Lightning)

Steve Harris (The Practice)

Kelly Hu (The Orville)

La La Anthony (The Chi)

Arkeisha "Kash Doll" Knight

Snoop Dogg (Day Shift)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Christine Horn (Snowfall)

Sydney Mitchell (First Wives Club)

Rayan Lawrence (Underground)

Serayah (Empire)

BMF season 2 trailer

Looking at the trailer, it appears as if a lot more money will be made by the brothers, but in their line of business, that means more trouble looms. Check out the clip for yourself.

How to watch BMF season 2

BMF is a Starz Original program. Those in the US hoping to catch new episodes as they become available can watch them live on the Starz channel. If you’re someone that has gotten rid of cable/satellite television, Starz is available as an add-on service on live TV streaming platforms like Fubo TVand Hulu with Live TV. New episodes of BMF also become available to watch on demand via the standalone Starz App (opens in new tab).

UK would-be viewers can watch the new season by utilizing a subscription to Lionsgate Plus.