First Wives Club season 3: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the hit series

When BET Plus launched in September 2019, one of the very first original shows on the platform was none other than Tracy Oliver’s First Wives Club. Powered by the superstardom of singer and actress Jill Scott, the series has become a crown jewel for the streamer and parent company BET in terms of original programming.

Movie buffs will recall that the First Wives Club series is a reimagined version of the hit film The First Wives Club starring Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler. While the movie focuses primarily on divorcees trying to get revenge on their cheating ex-husbands, the small-screen adaptation places more focus on the women trying to navigate their complicated marriages and even dating. Not to mention, the stories in the show portray a different cultural perspective.

So what can fans look forward to seeing in First Wives Club season 3? Here’s everything we know.

First Wives Club season 3 premieres on Thursday, November 17 on BET Plus in the US.

Unfortunately, BET Plus is not yet a streaming service available in the UK. However, should that change in the future, we’ll be happy to pass along that update.

First Wives Club season 3 plot

Michelle Buteau, First Wives Club (Image credit: BET )

As season 2 came to a close, Hazel (Jill Scott) found herself once again happily engaged to Nigel (Mikhail Keize). After facing a lot of battles last season, mostly his family and her ego, they’re finally heading down the aisle. Of course, that doesn’t look like it will be without incident. Not only is Hazel still in the midst of trying to make sure her label is successful with Regina (Deborah Cox) as the face, but she also has to fight off a case of cold feet.

Then there’s Bree (Michelle Buteau). By the end of last season she chose her marriage with Gary (RonReaco Lee) over a step up in her career and an affair with her colleague. With a renewed sense of commitment to her marriage, viewers will have to see if she and her husband can finally get their relationship back on track.

Oh, and we can’t forget the newest member of the friend group, Jayla (Michelle Mitchenor). She spent most of last season trying to reconnect with Hazel and trying to fit in at work. Now fully ingrained among the women and a force to be reckoned with as a lawyer, can she continue on with smoothing sailing ahead? We’ll guess not.

First Wives Club season 3 cast

As already mentioned, leading the hilarious cast is singer/songwriter/actress Jill Scott. While she broke into the entertainment world on the music side of things, the Grammy Award winner soon proved that she had acting chops as well. She’s been featured in the Why DId I Get Married movies, Get on Up, Baggage Claim, The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency and more.

Returning to the series alongside Scott is actress Michelle Buteau. Buteau is quite good in comedic roles, and has been seen in projects like Always Be My Maybe, Isn’t It Romantic, Marry Me and Moonshot.

Rounding out the rest of the series regulars are Michelle Mitchenor (Chi-Raq), RonReaco Lee (Survivor’s Remorse) and Mark Tallman (Rise). It’s not immediately clear how active of a role seasons 1 and 2 regular Ryan Michelle Bathe (The Endgame) will be in the new episodes. However, she is noticeably absent from the season 3 trailer.

Additionally, season 3 has a number of guest stars including: Deborah Cox, Tara Pacheco, Bill Barrett, Tasha Smith, Essence Atkins, Valarie Pettiford, Terri J. Vaughn, Affion Crockett, Tobias Truvillion, Mikhail R. Keize, Dominique Washington and Bailey Tippen.

First Wives Club season 3 trailer

Judging by the season 3 trailer, viewers have some exciting times ahead as they tune in. Check it out.

How to watch First Wives Club season 3

Like the Martin: The Reunion earlier this year, First Wives Club is a BET Plus exclusive. Those hoping to watch new episodes will need a subscription to BET Plus which can be attained in just a few clicks. If season 3 follows previous ones, the season will become available on the BET network shortly after wrapping on the streaming platform.

