Martin: The Reunion — release date, special guests, trailer and everything we know about the 30 year anniversary event

Martin is a sitcom that stands as a monument to the culture of the 90s. When it premiered on Fox in 1992, the concept of the show was considered incredibly nuanced and a breath of fresh air to TV viewers. The series followed radio host turned talk show host, Martin, as he and his girlfriend-turned-wife Gina navigated love and life in their 20s. Of course, we can’t forget, Pam, Cole and Tommy.

Over five seasons, fans like us grew to appreciate the sitcom for the hilarious storylines and the comedic genius of Martin Lawrence. We laughed ourselves to tears listening to the banter between Martin and Pam, and applauded the comedian’s ability to not only portray the titular character, but also Dragon Fly Jones, Otis, Roscoe, Bob, Mrs. Payne and we can’t forget Sheneneh Jenkins.

Now 30 years later, most of the original cast gathers together to discuss their favorite moments from the show, share some behind-the-scenes insight and talk about what the show meant to them and its legacy.

Here’s everything we know about Martin: The Reunion.

Martin: The Reunion premieres on BET Plus Thursday, June 16th. To date, no official announcements have been made as to whether or not the special will make its way to the cable network BET at some later date.

Those hoping to watch the reunion in the UK may have to wait on that for now. Currently, there isn’t any information as to when the special will become available to would-be viewers in the UK as BET Plus is not yet available outside of the US.

Martin: The Reunion premise

BET describes the premise of Martin: The Reunion as the following:

"The reunion special, hosted by comedian and actor Affion Crockett, will include Martin Lawrence (Martin), Tisha Campbell (Gina), Tichina Arnold (Pamela) and Carl Anthony Payne II (Cole), along with surprise guest appearances. Taking a look at the show’s origin and evolution, the reunion will feature interviews with the cast, original directors, special musical performances and behind-the-scenes commentary on the importance and impact of the show that shaped a generation."

Can’t wait to start reliving some memorable moments from Martin? HBO Max subscribers can currently stream the classic sitcom. The show is also available to stream for those with a Prime Video premium subscription.

Martin: The Reunion cast

(Image credit: BET)

As previously mentioned, most of the original cast is back to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the show. Famed comedian Martin Lawrence (Big Mama’s House, Bad Boys), Tisha Campbell (My Wife and Kids, School Daze), Tichina Arnold (The Neighborhood, Everybody Hates Chris) and Carl Anthony Payne II (Young Dylan, 5th Ward).

One person that will be noticeably absent from the reunion is Thomas Mikal Ford. As detailed by the New York Daily News (opens in new tab), Ford passed away in 2016 after suffering from a ruptured aneurysm. We’re quite certain the cast will take the time to acknowledge his passing and contribution to the show.

Martin: The Reunion host

On hand as host of the special event is actor and comedian Affion Crockett. Crockett is perhaps best known for portraying Reggie in The Wedding Ringer and his years as a staple on Nick Cannon’s Wild 'N Out.

Martin: The Reunion special guests

While BET Plus is keeping many things about Martin: The Reunion under lock and key, at least two special guests have been announced. According to Deadline (opens in new tab), rapper Snoop Dogg will be featured in some capacity on the show. Not only did he once have a role on Martin years ago, but he recently wrapped up a stint on American Song Contest and portrayed Pastor Swift in BMF.

Also guest starring in the reunion is comedian Tommy Davidson. Davidson shot to stardom in the 1990s sketch comedy show In Living Color and voices the character Oscar Proud in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

Martin: The Reunion trailer

After watching the trailer, we are excited to see that they recreated the Martin living room for the occasion. Also, it looks like those who tune in will get an answer from the cast as to whether or not there should be a Martin reboot. (We’ll reserve our thoughts on that one.)

How to watch Martin: The Reunion

For the time being, Martin: The Reunion will only be available to stream in the US on BET Plus. Those interested in watching will need to purchase a BET Plus subscription. In some good news, the streaming service offers a seven-day free trial.

Unfortunately, no immediate plans have been announced as to when the special may be available to stream in the UK.