'The Endgame': release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

The Endgame is a new, high-stakes crime thriller coming to NBC very soon.

The show centers on the newly-captured international arms dealer, Elena Federova. Despite being held in custody, Elena has managed to coordinate multiple bank heists throughout New York City, and the FBI is desperate to get to the bottom of her plans.

With the director of the most recent Fast & Furious movie, Justin Lin, onboard as an executive producer, this is sure to be a thriller ride you won't want to miss.

Here's everything we know about The Endgame so far...

The Endgame premieres on NBC on Monday, Feb. 21 at 10 pm ET, with new episodes set to air weekly at the same time in the same place.

You'll also be able to stream the show on Peacock.

'The Endgame' cast

This two-hander is fronted by Homeland and Gotham star, Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé (This Is Us, First Wives Club).

Baccarin plays the aforementioned criminal mastermind and arms dealer, Elena Federova. Bathé, meanwhile, features as Val Turner. Val is the FBI agent who is determined to put a stop to Elena's plans.

The Endgame also stars Costa Ronin, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Kamal Bolden, Noah Bean, and Mark Damon Espinoza.

'The Endgame' plot

NBC's synopsis for The Endgame reads: "In this pulse-pounding, high-stakes two-hander, Morena Baccarin stars as Elena Federova, a recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists throughout New York City for a mysterious purpose.

"Her antagonist is Val Turner (Ryan Michelle Bathé), the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. The gripping heist drama reveals how far some people will go for love, justice and the most valuable commodity in the world: the truth."

'The Endgame' trailer

The pulse-pounding trailer for The Endgame teases some of the tense confrontations and explosive action we can expect from NBC's new thriller. In it, we learn that Elena has over 100 criminal charges against her and a group of masked criminals at her beck and call.

As a highly sophisticated career criminal, it soon becomes clear that Elena wanted to be caught, and she's got a game in motion that's about much more than just money.

Check out the trailer below: