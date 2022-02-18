'America’s Got Talent: Extreme': release date, judges and everything we know about the extreme competition show

Viewers have been treated to all kinds of fun, incredible and unique acts with the America’s Got Talent franchise, but they say bigger is better and that’s what is coming with the new reality competition series America’s Got Talent: Extreme. Essentially, the performances that will be featured in AGT: Extreme are ones that just couldn’t be shown on a traditional stage.

America’s Got Talent quite possibly summed it up best via its Twitter:

Here is everything you need to know about America’s Got Talent: Extreme.

Right after viewers get to watch great feats of athleticism at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics (wrapping up Feb. 20) they’ll be treated to a new kind of spectacle with America’s Got Talent: Extreme, which premieres on NBC on Monday, Feb. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with episodes lasting two hours.

AGT: Extreme is slated to run on Mondays from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT for its entire four week run. In addition to airing in that time slot, all new episodes of AGT: Extreme will be available to stream on Peacock the following day (Tuesday) for Peacock Premium subscribers.

There is no information on AGT: Extreme being made available in the U.K., though Peacock is available via Sky and NOWTV.

'America’s Got Talent: Extreme' judges and host

The stars of the America’s Got Talent franchise are the incredible performers, but the series is shepherded by its panel of judges and host from season to season. So who will be the ones helping to guide America’s Got Talent: Extreme along in its first season.

AGT co-creator, executive producer and judge Simon Cowell is serving in the same roles for AGT: Extreme. Cowell will be joined on the AGT: Extreme judges’ panel by WWE superstar Nikki Bella and motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana.

Another AGT alum is crossing over to AGT: Extreme, as Terry Crews will take on the hosting duties for the new competition series.

'America’s Got Talent: Extreme' format

The basic premise of America’s Got Talent will continue with America’s Got Talent: Extreme, but there will be a tweak, as each week will see contestants competing head-to-head. Here is the official description from NBC:

“This new series will showcase the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply cannot be confined to a theater stage. Each week contestants will go head-to-head in the most wild, intense and often times beautiful performances to vie for a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of America’s Got Talent: Extreme.

'America’s Got Talent: Extreme' trailer

America’s Got Talent: Extreme is talking a big game with some of the stunts that it will be showcasing, but the best way to prove that is to see it yourself. That’s what this behind-the-scenes trailer for AGT: Extreme does, giving fans glimpses of some of the incredible acts that will be featured, as well as some of the deeply personal stories that AGT has made one of its calling cards. Watch the trailer below:

'America’s Got Talent: Extreme' contestants

The show has been tight-lipped on who will be performing, and we’ll keep you updated on that here as the episodes premiere, but one name was revealed several months ago, Jonathan Goodwin. In mid-October 2021, it was revealed that AGT: Extreme was suspending production following an accident involving Jonathan Goodwin during a rehearsal . Thankfully, though he did suffer numerous injuries, Goodwin posted on Instagram a few days after the accident and is on the road to recovery.

How to watch 'America’s Got Talent: Extreme'

NBC will be the broadcast home for America’s Got Talent: Extreme, which will make it easy for many to tune in and watch. The main NBC network is available on all traditional pay-TV cable/satellite services and local NBC stations can be received by TV antennas. NBC is also available on live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Streaming AGT: Extreme is also an option, though on a slight delay. AGT: Extreme will be made available on the Peacock streaming service the day after the latest episode airs on NBC, in this case Tuesdays. However, you will need to be a Peacock Premium subscriber to watch the show.

But what it you're not in the U.S. or have access to Peacock and want to see these death-defying stunts? That's when a VPN could come in handy.