‘America’s Got Talent’ season 16: Everything we know about the latest ‘AGT’ season

People are once again showing off their talents in front of a panel of judges (not to mention a massive viewing audience), attempting to win the popular NBC reality series America’s Got Talent. This is season 16 of America’s Got Talent — what incredible performers and inspirational stories will we learn about this year?

America’s Got Talent has been airing on NBC since 2006 and welcomes anyone with a unique and special talent to compete for a $1 million cash prize. Over the years this has included singers, dancers, magicians, comedians and even a guy who regurgitates objects.

Here’s a rundown of everything that we know about this latest season of America’s Got Talent.

Who are the ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges, host?

Before the aspiring contestants can make it to audience votes, they first have to audition for America’s Got Talent’s panel of four judges. In season 16, that includes the quartet of Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mendel, all of whom are returning from season 15.

Cowell, of course, is no stranger to reality competition series, having made his name in the U.S. as one of the original and toughest hosts on American Idol (he was a host on Britain’s Got Talent previously). He’s been with AGT since it’s 11th season. Vergara is best known for her role in the sitcom Modern Family, but season 16 is her second full season as a judge on AGT. TV host and model Heidi Klum, meanwhile, returned to AGT in season 15 after taking a year off, but prior to that she spent six seasons as a judge. Then there’s Howie Mendel, the longest tenured host on AGT, having been with it since season 5.

Actor and comedian Terry Crews (Brooklyn 99) is also on hand as the host of AGT, which he has been since season 14.

When did ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 16 premiere?

Season 16 of America’s Got Talent has been back on NBC since June 1. It has been airing weekly since then, with its most recent episode on July 13. The next episode on July 20 will be the last episode before the show takes a hiatus for the Tokyo Olympics, which will run on NBC and its channels from July 23-Aug. 8.

All of the episodes so far in season 16 have been auditions, as will the episode on July 20.

How to watch ‘America’s Got Talent’

America’s Got Talent airs weekly on NBC on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Viewers can watch it live on their local NBC station, which can be accessed through an antenna, a cable subscription or by utilizing one a vMVPD service, which includes Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Episodes can also be streamed after they have aired on either the NBC.com app or on the Peacock streaming service. All new episodes are available the day after they air on NBC.

Peacock is NBCUniversal’s streaming service. To get access to NBC content on Peacock, a user must sign up for either the $4.99 Peacock Premium plan, which includes ads, or the $9.99 Peacock Premium plan, which is ad free.