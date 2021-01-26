'Modern Family' is headed to Hulu and Peacock on Feb. 3

The hit show Modern Family — which spent 11 seasons and 250 episodes on ABC before wrapping things up in 2020 — is headed to Hulu and Peacock on Feb. 3.

The joint agreement (Hulu is owned by Disney and Peacock is an NBCUniversal joint) marks the first time the full series will be available on a streaming service in the U.S. Previously, new-to-air episodes were available the next day on Hulu.

"Peacock is home to a massive catalog of iconic movies and shows, so a groundbreaking comedy like Modern Family is a perfect addition and representative of the quality entertainment our free and premium customers enjoy on the service," Val Boreland, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisitions, NBCUniversal Entertainment, Television & Streaming, said in a press release. "Because viewers of all ages love Modern Family, we are creating a fan experience on Peacock that goes beyond just episodes of the series to include curated collections, bonus content, and more."

Every episode will be available on Hulu as well as on Peacock — one service won't get any sort of exclusive over the other.

“Thanks to its sharp writing and an eccentric but exceedingly likable cast of characters, Modern Family ushered in the return of the family sitcom and offered viewers a unique and refreshing portrayal of family life,” Brian Henderson, Vice President, Content Partnerships, Hulu, said in a press release. “We were fortunate to bring this beloved series to Hulu audiences next-day during its celebrated run, and now we’re excited to offer every episode so new fans can meet the Pritchetts, Dunphys and Tuckers and old friends can visit them again.”

Both Hulu and Peacock have relatively similar pricing. Hulu starts at $5.99 a month with advertising, and $11.99 without ads on the on-demand content. Peacock has a free tier, but the premium tier is where most of the good stuff is going to be found. Premium costs $4.99 a month, and you can get rid of advertising for a total $9.99 a month.

Both Hulu and Peacock are available on every major streaming platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Google TV, on iPhones and Android phones, and on the web.