New on Hulu May 17-23: our expert's picks for 5 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week
New episodes of a Hulu original and some hidden movie gems highlight the week.
Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, May 17-23? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.
This week's top Hulu picks include a couple of stand-up specials from one of the biggest comedians around, a new season of a Hulu original series, a brand new series from Gordon Ramsay and a couple of hidden gem movies from the last few years.
Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.
Jim Gaffigan stand-up
- Two previously released Jim Gaffigan stand-up specials arrive on Hulu May 17
Jim Gaffifan is one of the more popular stand-ups working right now. While Hulu had its own original special starring Gaffigan in 2024, The Skinny, two of his previous specials are being added to the streamer for fans to enjoy. They include 2018's Noble Ape and 2019's Quality Time.
American Underdog (2021)
- The story of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner is streaming starting May 20
Many football fans are counting down the days until the new season kicks off, but if you're in need of immediate relief from football withdrawal, you can watch American Underdog on Hulu this week. The movie recounts the story of Kurt Warner's incredible journey to become a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and eventual NFL Hall of Famer. The movie is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes.
Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service
- New Gordon Ramasy food-based reality TV series streams on-demand on Hulu as of May 21
Gordon Ramsay is one of the most well-known chefs in the world, so to really get a look at what's happening at a restaurant and in the kitchen, Ramsay is going undercover in his new series Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service. The mission, however, will remain the same as his popular series Kitchen Nightmares, helping these struggling restaurants not just fix their issues, but thrive. New episodes will hit Hulu every week, the day after they originally air on Fox.
Nine Perfect Strangers season 2
- Hulu's star-studded psychological thriller is back with season 2 on May 21
Nicole Kidman is back as Masha Dmitrichenko, along with a slate of new big-name actors taking part in the controversial getaway. Among the new cast members are Henry Golding, Lena Olin, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Lucas Englander, musician King Princess, Murray Bartlett, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Mark Strong and Aras Aydin. Not directly based on a Liane Moriarty book like Nine Perfect Strangers season 1 was, who knows what lies in store with this new season?
The Last Showgirl (2024)
- The critically-acclaimed movie starring a resurgent Pamela Anderson premieres on Hulu May 23
Believe it or not, there was a chance that Pamela Anderson could have earned an Oscar nomination last year for her work in The Last Showgirl. The former Baywatch star earned rave reviews for her comeback role as a Las Vegas showgirl who must come to terms with the realities of her life when her long-running show is on the verge of shutting down. Anderson earned a Golden Globe nomination, while Jamie Lee Curtis also snagged a few nominations for her supporting turn. "Certified Fresh" by critics but only released in limited movie theaters, this is many's best chance to see The Last Showgirl to date.
Michael Balderston is What to Watch’s assistant managing editor and lead movie writer, covering movies coming to theaters, writing movie reviews and highlighting new and classic movies on streaming services; he also covers a range of TV shows, including those in the Taylor Sheridan universe, Slow Horses, Only Murders in the Building, Jeopardy!, Saturday Night Live and more, as well as the best ways to watch some major US sporting events.
Based outside of Washington, D.C., Michael's previous experience includes writing for Awards Circuit, TV Technology and The Wrap.
Michael’s favorite movie of all time is Casablanca, while his favorite TV show is Seinfeld. Some 2025 favorites include One of Them Days and Black Bag for movies, and The Pitt on TV. Follow on Letterboxd to keep up with what I'm watching.
