New on Hulu May 17-23: our expert's picks for 5 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, May 17-23? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

This week's top Hulu picks include a couple of stand-up specials from one of the biggest comedians around, a new season of a Hulu original series, a brand new series from Gordon Ramsay and a couple of hidden gem movies from the last few years.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

Jim Gaffigan stand-up

Jim Gaffigan (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Two previously released Jim Gaffigan stand-up specials arrive on Hulu May 17

Jim Gaffifan is one of the more popular stand-ups working right now. While Hulu had its own original special starring Gaffigan in 2024, The Skinny, two of his previous specials are being added to the streamer for fans to enjoy. They include 2018's Noble Ape and 2019's Quality Time.

American Underdog (2021)

Zachary Levi in American Underdog (Image credit: Lionsgate)

The story of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner is streaming starting May 20

Many football fans are counting down the days until the new season kicks off, but if you're in need of immediate relief from football withdrawal, you can watch American Underdog on Hulu this week. The movie recounts the story of Kurt Warner's incredible journey to become a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and eventual NFL Hall of Famer. The movie is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes.

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service

Gordon Ramsay in key art for Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service. (Image credit: FOX)

New Gordon Ramasy food-based reality TV series streams on-demand on Hulu as of May 21

Gordon Ramsay is one of the most well-known chefs in the world, so to really get a look at what's happening at a restaurant and in the kitchen, Ramsay is going undercover in his new series Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service. The mission, however, will remain the same as his popular series Kitchen Nightmares, helping these struggling restaurants not just fix their issues, but thrive. New episodes will hit Hulu every week, the day after they originally air on Fox.

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2

Nicole Kidman in Nine Perfect Strangers (Image credit: Disney/Reiner Bajo)

Hulu's star-studded psychological thriller is back with season 2 on May 21

Nicole Kidman is back as Masha Dmitrichenko, along with a slate of new big-name actors taking part in the controversial getaway. Among the new cast members are Henry Golding, Lena Olin, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Lucas Englander, musician King Princess, Murray Bartlett, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Mark Strong and Aras Aydin. Not directly based on a Liane Moriarty book like Nine Perfect Strangers season 1 was, who knows what lies in store with this new season?

The Last Showgirl (2024)

Pamela Anderson in The Last Showgirl (Image credit: Courtesy of Roadside Attractions)

The critically-acclaimed movie starring a resurgent Pamela Anderson premieres on Hulu May 23

Believe it or not, there was a chance that Pamela Anderson could have earned an Oscar nomination last year for her work in The Last Showgirl. The former Baywatch star earned rave reviews for her comeback role as a Las Vegas showgirl who must come to terms with the realities of her life when her long-running show is on the verge of shutting down. Anderson earned a Golden Globe nomination, while Jamie Lee Curtis also snagged a few nominations for her supporting turn. "Certified Fresh" by critics but only released in limited movie theaters, this is many's best chance to see The Last Showgirl to date.