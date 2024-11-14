The Last Showgirl: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Pamela Anderson movie

Are we about to witness a Pamela Anderson comeback? That is the buzz for the former Baywatch star’s latest movie The Last Showgirl, an intriguing late 2024 new movie entry.

While Anderson has never truly disappeared from pop culture, the focus lately has been more on her personal life and experiences, told through TV shows like Pam & Tommy (which Anderson was not involved in and had some criticism about ), the Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story and her own memoir Love, Pamela. But The Last Showgirl sees Anderson return to acting, and those that have seen it have offered effusive praise for her work.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about The Last Showgirl.

The Last Showgirl is making its US premiere on December 13, however that is going to be limited to just the AMC Century City movie theater in Los Angeles for one week, likely so the movie can qualify for any potential end-of-year awards. The Last Showgirl will release in US movie theaters nationwide on January 10, 2025.

For moviegoers in the UK, The Last Showgirl is set to premiere on February 28, 2025.

The Last Showgirl cast

Anderson stars in The Last Showgirl as Shelly, a showgirl who must figure out her life when the show she’s starred in for years ends. While Anderson has continued to act over the years, her height was undoubtedly in the 90s when she starred in TV shows like Home Improvement and, most notably, Baywatch. After screening the movie at the Toronto International Film Festival, Anderson joked that this was the first “coherent” script she’d ever been given.

While the focus of the movie is on Anderson, she is joined in the cast by a strong ensemble, including Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Billie Lourd (American Horror Story), Kiernan Shipka (White House Plumbers) and Brenda Song (Dollface).

The Last Showgirl plot

Kate Gersten, whose credits include writing for Mozart in the Jungle, The Good Place and other TV shows, wrote The Last Showgirl. Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

“The Last Showgirl, a poignant film of resilience, rhinestones and feathers, stars Pamela Anderson as Shelly, a glamorous showgirl who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run.”

The Last Showgirl trailer

Watch the trailer for The Last Showgirl right here:

THE LAST SHOWGIRL | Official Teaser | At AMC Century City on December 13 and in Theaters January 10. - YouTube Watch On

The Last Showgirl reviews

After playing at a number of film festivals in 2024, The Last Showgirl has received a number of reviews already. As of November 14, the movie is “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 81% from critics.

The Last Showgirl director

Gia Coppola is the director of The Last Showgirl. The granddaughter of Francis Ford Coppola and niece of Sofia Coppola, Gia Coppola represents the third generation of directors in the family. Gia Coppola has directed short films, TV episodes and music videos, but she has a handful of feature movies to her name already in her career, including Palo Alto (2013), Mainstream (2020) and The Seven Faces of Jane (2022).

The Last Showgirl behind the scenes

The Last Showgirl was shot on location in Las Vegas in just 18 days. In addition to directing, Gia Coppola is a producer, along with Robert Schwartzman and Natalie Farrey.

The movie also features an original song performed by Miley Cyrus, “Beautiful That Way,” written by Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt and Lykke Li.