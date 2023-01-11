Pamela, a love story: release date, premise, trailer and everything we know

Pamela, a love story is a new documentary film directed by Emmy-nominated Ryan White, and it's heading to Netflix very soon.

Most recently, Pamela Anderson's relationship with Tommy Lee was explored in the Disney Plus series Pam & Tommy including the fallout from the bombshell leak of their honeymoon sex tape.

Now, this documentary is giving the star the chance to discuss her career and experiences such as growing up and finding fame, especially through shows like Baywatch, scandals, as well as her family life.

Speaking to Esquire, Ryan White revealed that it was Pamela's sons who convinced her to make the documentary. He said: "They adore their mother and really hate seeing her story being told by other people in a way that they don’t feel is authentic to who she is.

"Pamela, by nature, is an incredibly open and honest person. That’s perhaps why Pamela’s gotten burned a lot in her life, but I also think that’s what’s so lovable and infectious about her."

Here's everything you need to know about Pamela, a love story.

The documentary will be released on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. It will be available to watch exclusively on Netflix.

Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary.The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey. pic.twitter.com/vSNvsQPE48March 2, 2022 See more

What is Pamela, a love story about?

Pamela Anderson posing with one of her children. (Image credit: Netflix)

According to Netflix, the documentary is "an intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother."

Across the 1h 52m runtime, fans will get to see Pamela Anderson's story in her own words, including never seen before archival footage and personal journals, to give a closer look at her life.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, a trailer for the anticipated documentary is available where we hear Pamela speak about her reasons for making it, teamed with an array of footage from across the years documenting some iconic moments and some of the struggles she faced.

She says: "I want to take control of the narrative for the first time. I put myself in crazy situations and I survived them."

You can watch the full trailer below.