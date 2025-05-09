You won't see the twists coming in Netflix's A Deadly American Marriage

From theft to fraud to murder, the best true crime documentaries on Netflix are packed with stories and scandals that will send a chill down your spine — and the streamer's latest title is no exception. Premiering today, May 9, A Deadly American Marriage explores the shocking death of Jason Corbett from two sides: the perspective of self-defense as well as brutal murder.

Jason Corbett was a thirtysomething Irish widower and father of two, who found love again with Molly Martens, a 25-year-old Kentucky native who had come to Limerick, Ireland, to work as an au pair for Corbett's children. However, their picture-perfect life — which included a wedding and relocation to North Carolina — ended in a horrifying fashion when Jason was discovered beaten to death with a brick and a baseball bat at the family home in August 2015.

"A chilling 911 call. A gruesome scene. What is the real story behind Jason Corbett’s brutal death?" reads the official logline of the gripping new doc, per Netflix. "In this documentary, Jason’s wife and children reflect on the elusive truths behind their seemingly fairytale life."

Produced and directed by Jessica Burgess (Rich & Shameless, American Monster) and Jenny Popplewell (What Jennifer Did, American Murder: The Family Next Door), the 100-minute movie features exclusive interviews with Martens, as well as her father Thomas, Jason's kids, Jack and Sarah—who were only 10 and 8 years old, respectively, at the time of Jason’s death—and the victim's sister Tracey Corbett-Lynch and brother-in-law David, offering conflicting perspectives from those directly impacted by Jason's death.

Along with the family members, several investigators and prosecutors involved in the murder investigation appear in the doc, as well as Molly Martens' lawyers. And, as with any good Netflix crime title, things are not what they initially seem.

Check out the official trailer for A Deadly American Marriage before tuning the new true crime documentary today on Netflix.