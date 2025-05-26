Netflix adds doc about chilling unsolved multiple murder case — and interviews a key suspect
True crime series claims to have the last known interview with a suspect in the 1980s poisonings case that shook America
Netflix has added Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders, a new three-part docu-series about the unsolved deaths of at least seven people in Chicago in 1982, which fascinatingly features an interview with a key suspect.
The victims, including a 12-year-old girl, died after they took Tylenol, a brand of paracetamol, laced with cyanide. The series, added today [Monday, May 26], reopens the case and investigates the various theories behind what actually happened.
The makers interview families of the victims who talk about the horror of what happened and various people involved in the case..
"Innocent people were poisoned for no reason, there was terror, there was fear," comments one contributor in the trailer.
The suspect: James Lewis
James Lewis was a suspect in the poisonings, and he gave the makers of Netflix's new documentary an interview, aiming to clear his name shortly before his death aged 76 in 2023.
He always denied having played any part in the Chicago deaths. He did, though, serve 12 years in jail for sending an extortion note to the manufacturers demanding $1 million to stop the killing.
The makers told Fox News Digital that this is James Lewis's last known interview about the case. Director Yotam Guendelman told Fox News Digital: "For those two days, the vibe in the room was good. We asked him the hard questions, and we talked about it. But there was a moment when we started asking harder questions, one after the other. We caught him in a few lies, and [he] then snapped for a couple of minutes.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
"It became really scary. And for the first time, you can see someone who, even though I do think he tried not to do the worst in his life, when you put him in a corner, when he feels he’s up against the wall, he becomes scary for a second. And then he changed back to his sweet, weird self a few minutes later."
In the trailer, James Lewis is seen with a bottle of Tylenol and says to the interviewer: "You think I'm going to open this and get my fingerprints all over it?"
The docuseries also explores other theories about what might have happened and the possibility that there were more victims who are unaccounted for. Someone comments in the trailer: "The investigation was problematic from the start."
It remains unclear if the case will ever be solved.
Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders is on Netflix now.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.