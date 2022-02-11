'The White House Plumbers': cast, plot and everything we know

The White House Plumbers on HBO focuses on the real-life burglary of the Democratic National Committee HQ in the Watergate Hotel in 1972, that led to the downfall of President Nixon.

While other dramas and movies about Watergate have focused on The Washington Post reporters Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward and the ensuing political fallout from the incident, this one takes a closer look at the men who carried out the burglary itself, nicknamed The White House Plumbers.

Justin Theroux plays G. Gordon Liddy, an attorney and former FBI agent who was assigned to the White House Special Investigations unit known as The White House Plumbers. Woody Harrelson plays his colleague, retired CIA officer E. Howard Hunt who along with Liddy organized the burglary. Lena Headey and Judy Greer play their wives.

"In most of the Watergate movies ever made, basically the burglary is the opening scene,” says series director David Mandel. “You see flashes of the burglary, and then it’s people in the Oval Office, Nixon, and the reporters at The Washington Post. This is a limited series where it is 100 percent about the burglary. We’re going to meet these guys before the burglary, and we’re going to see the effects of the burglary on their lives. This is the story that none of these other stories bothered with, to some extent.”

The White House Plumbers is a five-part series that will premier in the US on HBO. As with most HBO productions it’s likely that Brits will be able to watch the series on Sky Atlantic, although this hasn't yet been confirmed. There’s no release date either but keep checking this page and we’ll update you as soon as it’s announced.

'The White House Plumbers' plot

The White House Plumbers is based partly on public records and the book Integrity by Egil ‘Bud’ Krogh and Matthew Krogh, the show follows the two political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux). It delves into their backstories and shows how they came to be behind the 1972 burglary of the Democratic National Committee HQ that was eventually traced back to President Nixon’s administration. It shows how the pair accidentally brought down the very presidency they had been trying to protect.

'The White House Plumbers' cast — Justin Theroux, Woody Harrelson, Lena Heady and Judy Greer

The leading cast for The Watergate Plumbers are...

Woody Harrelson as E. Howard Hunt

Former CIA officer E. Howard Hunt is portrayed by Woody Harrelson, star of Cheers, True Detective, The People vs. Larry Flint and Natural Born Killers. Woody first found fame as lovable Woody Boyd in Cheers from 1985-1993. Since then his career has rocketed and he’s been in numerous hit movies and shows including Will & Grace, Zombieland and the Oscar-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Lena Headey as Dorothy Hunt

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey plays former CIA agent Dorothy Hunt who desperately tries to keep her family together. She played Cersei Lannister in the juggernaut that was Game of Thrones but before that had roles in Soldier Soldier and Band of Gold. She’s since appeared in Wizards, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Fighting With My Family, and Infinity Train.

Justin Theroux as G. Gordon Liddy

Justin takes on the role of former FBI agent G. Gordon Liddy who was tasked with preventing leaks of classified information to the media. Justin starred in the 2001 movie Mulholland Drive and American Psycho before playing Joe in the series Six Feet Under. He was in the 2006 Miami Vice movie plus the hit film The Girl on The Train. Justin was also in the series Parks and Recreation and last year’s Apple TV+ drama The Mosquito Coast.

Judy Greer as Fran Liddy

Judy plays Fran, Liddy’s unflappable wife who has misplaced faith in her husband’s intelligence and abilities. Judy starred in Two and a Half Men, 13 Going On 30, Ant-Man, and Jurassic World. She’s also due to appear in The First Lady, coming out this year, which tells the story of the presidents’ wives.

The real G. Gordon Liddy and E. Howard Hunt

George Gordon Battle Liddy was an American lawyers and former FBI agent. Alongside intelligence officer E. Howard Hunt he organised and directed the two burglaries of the Democrat’s headquarters in the Watergate building in 1972. The pair also carried out other clandestine operations to discredit the Democrats. Liddy served nearly 52 months in a federal prison for his role in the scandal but after his release he became a radio talk show host until he retired in 2012. Hunt served 33 months in prison and then lived in Mexico and Florida until his death in 2007. When it became clear that Richard Nixon had helped cover up the crimes he resigned from office on August 9 1974.

Is there a trailer for 'The White House Plumbers'?

Sadly there's no trailer for The White House Plumbers ready yet, but as soon as it’s released we’ll post it on here.