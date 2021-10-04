‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ adds Nikki Bella, Travis Pastrana as judges

NBC’s America’s Got Talent has already crowned the winner for its latest season, but soon fans of the popular competition show will have a brand new set of contestants to root for, and it is going to be extreme, as in a brand new spinoff called America’ Got Talent: Extreme. NBC announced the new competition show in May, but has now officially named its host and judges for the show.

In addition to AGT staples Terry Crews, who will once again serve as host for AGT: Extreme, and executive producer and judge Simon Cowell, NBC has tapped two additional judges that will know a thing or two about extreme sports: Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana.

Bella is a former WWE superstar and more recently a New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur, motivational speaker and reality TV star. Pastrana is a professional motocross and rally car driver, and has done some pretty insane stunts in his career, including honoring Evil Knievel and jumping the fountain at Caesar Palace in Las Vegas.

AGT: Extreme is going to be all about the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts “that simply cannot be confined to a theater stage,” says NBC’s official press release. The show will presumably follow the same format as America’s Got Talent, with the ultimate winner taking home a $500,000 prize and the title of champion of America’s Got Talent: Extreme.

This spinoff series comes after TBS has already done something similar with the Go-Big Show on TBS, which highlights outrageous and unusual talents with a panel of judges that include Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cory Rhodes.

NBC has not announced an official premiere date for America’s Got Talent: Extreme. However, included in the announcement of Bella and Pastrana, NBC did share that auditions are currently underway for AGT season 17.