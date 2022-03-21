Moonshot: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the sci-fi romantic comedy

In what’s being billed as a "romantic comedy with a twist," Moonshot sees Riverdale star, Cole Sprouse, make a return to the big screen. While most romantic comedies reflect a more down-to-earth plot, this film stands out as it follows Sprouse and fellow costar Lana Condor exploring romantic feelings in the future and on Mars. And yet, Moonshot is similar to other rom-coms in that it once again shows the ups and downs of young, untainted love.

Here’s everything we know about Moonshot.

Moonshot premieres on HBO Max Thursday, March 31. Because the film is an HBO Max Original, those wishing to view the film will have to have a subscription to the platform.

Subscribers to HBO get free access to HBO Max, but you can also sign up for it as a stand-alone streaming service for either $9.99 per month (with ads) or $14.99 per month (ad-free).

Moonshot is expected to become available soon in the UK.

Moonshot plot

Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor in Moonshot (Image credit: HBO)

HBO Max describes the Moonshot plot as the following:

"Like many 20-somethings her age, Sophie is confronted by choices. But at the top of her list is what to do about her long-term boyfriend Calvin, who has taken a 'temporary' job way out of town that’s beginning to sound 'permanent.'

﻿"Then there’s Walt, who’s also faced with choices. But he’s pretty content with his life until he meets Ginny. And the few hours he spends with her convinces him that she’s the one. But unfortunately, Ginny leaves the next day, off to where her new life is waiting. ﻿Now, Sophie and Walt find themselves joining forces to be reunited with their significant others and embarking on a lively journey that takes them wildly off course in this romantic comedy with a twist."

Moonshot cast

At the helm of the Moonshot cast is Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor. Sprouse has made quite the name for himself in Hollywood. As a child star, he played opposite Adam Sandler in Big Daddy, worked in the hit show Friends and alongside his twin brother starred in the hit Disney series The Suite Life of Zach & Cody. Most recently, fans will know Sprouse from his role as Jughead Jones on Riverdale.

Although Condor hasn’t been in the entertainment business quite as long, she has certainly made a name for herself. Since her first major role as Jubilee in X-Men: Apocalypse, Condor has gone on to star in the popular To All the Boys films.

Joining these two on this extraterrestrial journey is Mr. Scrubs himself, Zach Braff. This will mark two movie premieres in a month for Braff, who recently celebrated the successful release of Cheaper by the Dozen on Disney Plus.

Other notable actors in Moonshot include Michelle Buteau (First Wives Club), Mason Gooding (Love, Victor) and Christine Adams (Black Lightning).

Moonshot trailer

While we haven’t seen Moonshot, judging by the trailer, we wouldn’t be surprised if Walt and Sophie’s separate paths in love lead them to one another.

Moonshot director

Moonshot was directed by Christopher Winterbauer. The film marks Winterbauer’s most high-profile directing credit. His previous work includes Wyrm and a number of video shorts.