Moonshot fans love 'killer chemistry' in 'cute' sci-fi rom-com

Moonshot is officially here and fans are beyond excited to finally watch the new rom-com with a fun sci-fi twist!

The film stars Cole Sprouse, known for his work on Riverdale, as Walt and Lana Condor, known for her role in To All the Boys trilogy, as Sophie.

The official Moonshot summary reads: "A romantic comedy with a sci-fi twist, the film is set in a future where Mars is terraformed and colonized by the best humanity has to offer. Two very different college students wind up joining forces and sneak onboard a space shuttle to the red planet in order to be united with their significant others".

Condor was sure to share her excitement for the movie’s release on social media, tweeting, “We hope you love this movie as much as we loved making it for you. Thank you always for your love and support, I love you all more than you know! Happy streaming xx.”

Fans of the actress were quick to respond with how proud they were of her and her work on the movie.

Sophie has arrived and I am so proud of you. what a wonderful character is so passionate. thank you again for an amazing role and for so much love and dedication. 🥺👏🏼♥️March 31, 2022 See more

im sooo excited to watch and FINALLY meet sophie 🥺 and watch you shine again (i missed seeing you on my tv) im so proud of you 🤍 love you sssssso muchMarch 31, 2022 See more

I watched it this morning! Great movie about living for yourself instead of for others💙🖤 #MoonshotMarch 31, 2022 See more

GO WATCH MOONSHOT IF YOU HAVEN’T WATCHED IT! IS SO GOOD! @lanacondor thank u for making me cry, laugh and smile at the same time! I AM SO PROUD OF YOU! 🥺💗 you and cole did an awesome job! I loved SOPHIE SOOOO MUCH 🥰 (and Gary & Walt are so funny LMAO 🤣) pic.twitter.com/YvopTJOOw2March 31, 2022 See more

Sprouse took a moment to post some behind the scenes content on Instagram with the caption, “Moonshot is out today on @hbomax ! Go and check it out if you like joy and laughter, avoid if you don’t enjoy happiness. Here’s some photos during production, every one has my face in it. So proud of everyone involved, congrats to the cast and crew on this our glorious release.”

Many watched the film as soon as it came out, sharing their reactions on social media right after. Words like “comfort,” “mesmerizing,” “cute,” and “charming” came to mind.

“#Moonshot on #HBOMax is one of my favorites movies of 2022 so far,” a fan said.

Gotta say, #Moonshot really hit it out of the park. @lanacondor and @colesprouse have such killer chemistry and it’s honestly a fun, entertaining film to watch. 🌑🚀March 31, 2022 See more

this was so cute #moonshot pic.twitter.com/9s2PYLQgAEMarch 31, 2022 See more

#Moonshot on #HBOMax is one of my favorites movies of 2022 so far!Sure, it’s a predictable romantic comedy, but aren’t most of them🤷🏼‍♂️Mesmerizing & well done visuals + great performances from Lana Condor, Cole Sprouse & Michelle Buteau…overall a very pleasant watch🙂🚀 pic.twitter.com/qETH9DRti6March 31, 2022 See more

“Also has a good message that we should be focused on saving the planet instead of abandoning it,” another highlighted.

#Moonshot: cute little rom-com set in space! Feels designed for me! Not the sharpest writing, but it's completely serviceable. Cole Sprouse & Lana Condor have gr8 chemistry. Also has a good message that we should be focused on saving the planet instead of abandoning it!April 1, 2022 See more

Really loved #Moonshot it was really cute and charming and super funny I really love all the characters and I thought the two main leads had a great chemistry I don’t think I ever saw a sci-fi romantic Comedy before really enjoy this movie #HBOMaxMarch 31, 2022 See more

Others loved the dynamic between Sprouse and Condor, both on and off screen!

One viewer expressed, “The unexpectedly strong comedic and romantic chemistry between Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor makes it.”

#Moonshot was more enjoyable than I thought it would be. Somehow both vibrant and warm. The unexpectedly strong comedic and romantic chemistry between Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor makes it. Sure, it’s predictable; it’s a romcom. But it’s a comforting time.March 31, 2022 See more

Lana Condor & Cole Sprouse my fav best friends. #moonshot pic.twitter.com/cP7HV30EW9March 31, 2022 See more

In all honesty, who doesn’t love a good romantic comedy? We definitely do, and Moonshot is sure to check all the boxes from those cheesy but lovable relationship tropes to those relatable character moments. Plus, viewers get transported to space right alongside Sprouse and Condor.

The film is now streaming on HBO Max so be sure to sit back, relax, grab some popcorn, and fall in love with Sophie and Walt!

It's not yet been released in the UK.