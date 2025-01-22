Drop: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Meghann Fahy thriller

First dates can be pretty awkward, but what if an unseen, threatening foe was making things worse by threatening to hurt people, including your loved ones, unless you do as they say? Well that’s the unfun first date that Meghann Fahy is on in the 2025 new movie Drop.

This high-concept thriller comes from the writers of 2020’s Fantasy Island movie, the director of the Happy Death Day movies and is a collaboration between super producers Michael Bay and Jason Blum. That team hopes to create an edge-of-your seat experience in trying to figure out who is behind this awful night out and what they want.

Before we get those answers though, here is what you need to know about Drop when it comes to questions like when it's coming out, who else is starring in it and more.

Drop is set to premiere in movie theaters on April 11 in the US, UK and elsewhere around the world.

It’s one of two big movies releasing on April 11, the other being the Rami Malek-led spy movie The Amateur.

Drop cast

Meghann Fahy is leading Drop as Violet. Fahy’s breakout roles have been on two popular TV shows, The White Lotus season 2 and The Perfect Couple, but she also previously starred in the series The Bold Type.

Her date for the evening, Henry, is being played by Brandon Sklenar, who also got his big break via TV, starring in the Yellowstone prequel 1923, but he also was part of one of 2024’s biggest movies, It Ends With Us.

Other members of the Drop cast include Violett Beane (Death and Other Details), Jacob Robinson (movie debut) and Ed Weeks (The Mindy Project).

Drop plot

Writing team Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach penned the original screenplay for Drop. Here is the official synopsis:

“First dates are nerve-wracking enough. Going on a first date while an unnamed, unseen troll pings you personal memes that escalate from annoying to homicidal? Blood-chilling.”

Additional details available reveal that Violet, a widowed mother on her first date in years, arrives at an upscale restaurant relieved that her date, Henry is more charming and handsome than she expected. But their chemistry begins to curdle as Violet begins being irritated and then terrorized by a series of anonymous drops to her phone.

She is instructed to tell nobody and follow instructions or the hooded figure she sees on her home security cameras will kill Violet’s young son and babysitting sister. Violet must do exactly as directed or everyone she loves will die. Her unseen tormentor’s final directive? Kill Henry.

Drop trailer

Watch the Drop trailer right here, which is sure to top even the worst of your first date stories:

DROP | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Christopher Landon movies

Christopher Landon has made a name for himself directing offbeat and fun horror movies. While Drop is not a horror movie, it certainly looks like he has infused some of his style into the thriller.

Here’s a reminder of Landon’s directing credits leading up to Drop:

Burning Palms (2010)

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015)

Happy Death Day (2017)

Happy Death Day 2U (2019)

Freaky (2020)

We Have a Ghost (2023)

Drop behind the scenes

Drop is teased as a blockbuster collaboration between Blumhouse, Jason Blum’s production company, and Platinum Dunes, which is owned by Michael Bay. Both are onboard as producers for Drop, along with Brad Fuller and Cameron Fuller. The movie is being distributed by Universal Pictures.