A good thriller can make for a great time, and movie fans have a brand new one to watch — Drop, the 2025 new movie starring Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar that is now playing. But where exactly can you watch Drop right now? Let us help you out with that.

In addition to its leading stars, the creatives behind Drop should also get movie fans excited, as Drop is directed by Christopher Landon, who’s been behind the camera on some fun, thrilling movies like Happy Death Day and Freaky, as well as writing 2025’s Heart Eyes. Drop is also produced by two of Hollywood’s biggest names, Michael Bay and Jason Blum.

If that sounds like a good time to you, then read on to find out exactly how to watch Drop.

How to watch Drop in movie theaters

Drop is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US, UK and worldwide.

In order to find out exactly when and where Drop is playing, check out the movie’s official website or Fandango. Either option will allow you to see all of the movie theaters in your area where Drop is playing, as well as the available showtimes for Drop. Once you find the theater and time that you want to attend, you can purchase your Drop movie ticket directly on either of the sites.

For frequent moviegoers, something to look into is movie theaters' subscriptions and membership programs. These offerings, available from many US and UK movie theater chains, allow cinema fans to get free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other movie theater perks.

Is Drop streaming?

Nope. You cannot stream Drop at this time.

We don’t have any specific information on Drop’s streaming or at-home viewing plans, but we can make some good guesses. First, the movie will almost certainly be made available to buy or rent via digital on-demand platforms first. Then, once Drop is ready for its streaming debut, it most likely will do so on Peacock in the US, as the movie hails from Universal Studios; both fall under the NBCUniversal banner.

We’ll update this post as more info on Drop’s at-home viewing plans are officially announced.

What else to know about Drop

While Christopher Landon directed Drop, he did not write it. Instead, the script was penned by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach. Here is the official synopsis:

“First dates are nerve-wracking enough. Going on a first date while an unnamed, unseen troll pings you personal memes that escalate from annoying to homicidal? Blood-chilling.

“Director Christopher Landon returns to the thriller genre with the playful, keep-you-guessing intensity he perfected in the Happy Death Day films with this of-the-moment whodunnit where everyone in the vicinity is a suspect . . . or victim. Drop is jointly produced by blockbuster genre houses Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes.”

In addition to Fahy and Sleknar, Drop stars Violett Beane, Jacob Robinson, Reed Diamond, Gabrielle Ryan, Jeffery Self, Ed Weeks and Travis Nelson.

Drop is already “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes, so the buzz on this one is real. But judge for yourself by watching the Drop trailer right here: