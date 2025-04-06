1923 exclusive: Brandon Sklenar & Julia Schlaepfer talk John Dutton’s lineage

After an epic, nearly two-hour episode, the 1923 season 2 finale closed the book on this chapter of the Dutton’s story and by all indications appeared to answer a question that many fans have had throughout the series — who are the grandparents of Yellowstone’s John Dutton?

While the show teased throughout that it was either Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) & Alex (Julia Schlaepfer) or Jack (Darren Mann) & Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph), the 1923 season 2 ending saw Alex give birth to her and Spencer’s son, who they name John. Though premature and at the cost of Alex’s life (she refused potentially life-saving treatment for her frostbite to give birth), baby John is alive and well at the conclusion of the series. Since we know that Yellowstone’s John Dutton’s father is also named John, that would seem to finally connect the dots in the Dutton family tree.

But according to Sklenar and Schlaepfer themselves, this may not have been as clear cut of an answer as we thought.

“I don’t think we’ve actually figured that out,” said Sklenar in an interview with What to Watch. “I haven’t been told anything… Julia, have you been told anything?”

“I haven’t been told anything,” Schlaepfer confirmed.

While they both admitted they hoped their characters are John Dutton’s grandparents, they said until Taylor Sheridan confirms it himself, they’re not going to assume anything.

“There’s still more of the Yellowstone story to be told,” Sklenar said, presumably referring to the next expected prequel series, rumored to be called 1944. “I think that’s probably where you’ll find your answers.”

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Read the full transcript of WTW’s interview with Sklenar and Schlaepfer (lightly edited for conciseness and clarity) to hear more about the ending for Spencer and Alex’s love story, finally getting to act with co-stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and Sklenar’s potential future with the series.

What to Watch: Julia, this is actually the second time we’re getting to talk, we talked way back during season 1. At the time you described Alex and Spencer’s relationship as a “dream love story.” Now that we know how their story ends, what are your thoughts on their journey and their relationship now?

Julia Schlaepfer: I stand by it, but of course there’s a tragedy at the end. I guess I would rephrase by saying their love is the type of love that everybody dreams of having in their lifetime. And unfortunately it was cut short, but he never forgets her, dreams of her his whole life and they find each other in the next one. Season 2 has proved to them and to the audience, you know, just how deep their love runs that they would literally go to the ends of the earth for each other.

WTW: Brandon, would you like to add anything about Spencer and Alex’s journey?

Brandon Sklenar: Yeah… It’s just like an incredibly profound love and connection. It’s what all great literature is about and songs, and it’s that thing that hits you deep in your soul. You can’t explain it, and you try and rationalize it and explain it away and you just can’t. More often than not I feel like it is this type of thing where it’s two people that on paper just don’t make any f***ing sense, and then they end up making lots of sense. And then the way that it concludes is the most beautiful thing that I’ve ever read. I’ve never read anything that’s affected me so much just by reading the words on the page, let alone performing it. Yeah, such a gift.

WTW: Up until the finale, you guys were off on your own paths, you really weren’t with the rest of the primary Montana cast, so what was it like when you finally got to do scenes with Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and the rest of the group?

JS: Dream come true, yeah, dream come true. Getting to be part of a show like this is a dream, and getting to work with people like Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and Timothy Dalton are dreams that you don’t ever think will ever come true. And then it did. It’s just one of those surreal moments that I will be unpacking and processing for the rest of my life. They are the greatest people alive. They are such leaders on set, but they’re so kind and funny and just want to joke around. There’s a reason why they’re living legends. Season 2 was so different from season 1, in terms of we were isolated together in season 1 and then in season 2 we were isolated apart, but they were so special in very different ways. And it’s just still going to be a pinch-me moment that we got to work with them.

Julia Schlaepfer in 1923 (Image credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+)

WTW: So one of the series’ big secrets was who exactly are the grandparents of Yellowstone’s John Dutton? We finally figured out that it’s you guys. Was that something that you guys found out early in season 2 or was it a tightly kept secret all season?

BS: Well, I don’t think we’ve actually figured that out. I haven’t been told anything, and I don’t think - Julia have you been told anything?

JS: I haven’t been told anything.

WTW: Nothing official? Wow.

JS: Not until we get word from Taylor Sheridan himself, I don’t think we’re legally allowed (laughing).

BS: Yeah, there’s a sniper on the roof over there actually, and I say one word I get a red dot (laughing).

WTW: Fair enough. I do know there is still some open ends with Michelle [Randolph’s] character…

JS: I think we hope. I think Brandon and I both dreamed of being the grandparents since season 1. And signs point toward it, but we don’t know.

BS: We want that for sure, it would be awesome. But it hasn’t been confirmed and there’s still more of the Yellowstone story to be told. And I think that’s probably where you’ll find your answers.

WTW: Related to that, and Brandon I’m sure again you don’t know or you’re not at liberty to say anything official, but there have been reports of another prequel series set during 1944, which we now know Spencer would be alive for. If asked, would you be up for coming back?

BS: Yeah, definitely. I mean, I love this character. It’s the best character I’ve ever played, probably one of the best I’ll ever get to play. He changed my life in so many ways, and he’s a part of me and I’m a part of him. I don’t want to not have him around anymore. I’ll always have him around, but I’d love to do that again. Definitely.

All episodes of 1923 are available to stream exclusively on Paramount Plus.