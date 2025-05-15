Have you ever seen The Weeknd in concert? Well, that can change, sort of, when you watch Hurry Up Tomorrow.

The 2025 new movie thriller stars the Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated musician as a fictionalized version of himself, which will include some performances. So, going to see Hurry Up Tomorrow gets you both a mini Weeknd concert and a movie.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Hurry Up Tomorrow, including whether or not the movie is streaming?

How to watch Hurry Up Tomorrow in movie theaters

Right now, the only way to watch Hurry Up Tomorrow is in movie theaters, with the movie playing on the big screen in the US, UK and worldwide.

Looking for Hurry Up Tomorrow showtimes? You can find everywhere the movie is playing near you and available showtimes through the Hurry Up Tomorrow official site or Fandango. You can also buy your tickets ahead of time through these online options.

Frequent moviegoers who may be looking to save some money on seeing Hurry Up Tomorrow or other movies should check out available movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. Available from many US and UK movie theater chains, these programs give moviegoers free, discounted and/or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions and more.

Is Hurry Up Tomorrow streaming?

No, you cannot stream Hurry Up Tomorrow at this time.

There’s also no information on when Hurry Up Tomorrow is going to become available for at-home viewing. However, we can make the educated guess that you’ll be able to buy or rent Hurry Up Tomorrow via digital on-demand platforms before the movie is added to a library of one of the major streaming services.

We’ll update this post as any information about Hurry Up Tomorrow’s at-home/streaming plans becomes available.

What else to know about Hurry Up Tomorrow

Trey Edward Shults, director of It Comes at Night and Waves, is the director for Hurry Up Tomorrow. He also co-wrote the script with The Weeknd (who is using his real name, Abel Tesfaye, for his credits on the movie) and Reza Fahim. Here is the official synopsis:

“A musician plagued by insomnia is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence.”

Two of the biggest rising stars in Hollywood, Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, also star in Hurry Up Tomorrow.

As of publication, Hurry Up Tomorrow does not have a Rotten Tomatoes score. We’ll add one as it appears on the review aggregator site.

In the meantime, watch the trailer for Hurry Up Tomorrow right here: