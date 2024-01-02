Death and Other Details: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Mandy Patinkin mystery series

It's fair to say that the mystery series is back on TV, with 2024 bringing a new entry, Death and Other Details with Mandy Patinkin starring as a brilliant detective tasked with solving a complex murder.

TV has been rich with murder mystery series as of late, with the likes of Poker Face, True Detective season 4, The After Party, A Murder at the End of the World, Black Cake and Only Murders in the Building. Those last three are Hulu originals, just like Death and Other Details, giving the streamer quite the roster.

But what is Death and Other Details about, when is it premiering and who's in it? We have answers to all those questions right here.

Death and Other Details is part of the what's new on Hulu January slate, as it premieres exclusively on the streaming service on Tuesday, January 16.

At this time, there is no info on if/when the series is going to be released in the UK, but when it does we expect it to do so on Disney Plus.

Death and Other Details cast

Fan favorite Mandy Patinkin leads Death and Other Details, playing Rufus Cotesworth, who is "the world's greatest detective" in the world of the show. Patinkin is best known for his time on the Showtime drama Homeland and as Inigo Montoya in The Princess Bride, though he also won an Emmy for his lead role on the 90s medical drama Chicago Hope. Most recently he was seen in The Good Fight season 5.

Partnering up with Patinkin's Cotesworth on screen is Violett Beane, playing Imogene Scott. Beane's past credits include roles on the TV shows God Friended Me, The Resident, The Flash, Chicago P.D. and The Leftovers.

The rest of the Death and Other Details cast includes Lauren Patten (Blue Bloods), Rahul Kohli (The Fall of the House of Usher), Angela Zhou (Hell on Wheels), Hugo Diego Garcia (Sentinelles), Pardis Saremi (The Pom Pom Murders) and Lind Emond (Only Murders in the Building season 3).

Death and Other Details plot

Here is the official synopsis for Death and Other Details:

"Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, Death and Other Details centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises — Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world's greatest detective."

The series was written and executive produced by Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams, with Marc Webb directing the pilot episode.

Death and Other Details trailer

At this time, there is no trailer for Death and Other Details, though a number of images are available to preview the new show.

Image 1 of 5 Mandy Patinkin in Death and Other Details (Image credit: Hulu) Violett Beane in Death and Other Details (Image credit: Hulu) Lauren Patten, Pardis Saremi and Violett Beane in Death and Other Details (Image credit: Hulu) Violett Beane and Lauren Patten in Death and Other Details (Image credit: Hulu) Violett Beane and Rahul Kohli in Death and Other Details (Image credit: Hulu)

How to watch Death and Other Details

Death and Other Details is a Hulu original series, so the only way to watch it is to have a subscription to Hulu. There are a few options on that front though.

First, you can sign up directly to Hulu as a standalone service, with options for ad-supported or ad-free plans. Then you can get Hulu in addition to live TV channels with the aptly named Hulu with Live TV. Finally, you can bundle Hulu with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for one discounted monthly charge via the Disney Bundle.