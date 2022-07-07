True Detective season 4: cast, plot and everything we know about the crime drama

True Detective is back on the case, as a brand new chapter in the anthology crime drama is on the way. While this is True Detective season 4, officially titled True Detective: Night Country, just about everything in the show is new, from the cast to the showrunner. Though one thing sure to remain is that at the center of it all is a haunting mystery for the characters (and viewers) to pour over.

The first season of True Detective, starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, debuted in 2014 and became a big hit. True Detective season 2 followed quickly on its heels in 2015 and featured Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Vince Vaughn, Taylor Kitsch and Kelly Reilly. Season 3 of True Detective did not arrive until 2019, as the show was taken over by new writers and has Maherhala Ali, Carmen Ejogo, Stephen Dorff, Scoot McNairy, Ray Fisher and Mamie Gummer as its main cast.

Who is involved in this new season and just what is it going to be about? Here is everything that you need to know about True Detective season 4.

HBO officially ordered True Detective season 4 to series on June 28, but we’re still a ways away from the premiere of the new season. With production still needing to be finished, there is no release date, or even a window, for True Detective season 4. However, if we had to guess, sometime in 2023 seems like a good bet.

Who is in the True Detective season 4 cast?

True Detective has always had big names headlining each and every season and True Detective season 4 is no different, as Jodie Foster is going to be one of the leads. Foster is a Hollywood icon, having been on screen since she was a kid with movies like Taxi Driver, The Accused, The Silence of the Lambs, Contact, Inside Man and, most recently, The Mauritanian. Foster got her start working in TV, but True Detective is going to be her first major role on TV since the 1970s. In True Detective season 4, Foster plays Liz Danvers, one of the main detectives on the case.

The other detective is Evangeline Navarro, who is going to be played by Kali Reis. Reis is a professional boxer and Indigenous rights advocate who made her acting debut in the 2021 indie movie Catch the Fair One. Her work in the movie got her a special Jury Mention at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival and a nomination for Best Female Lead at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards. It also clearly caught the attention of the True Detective team.

We’ll update this page as more cast members are announced.

What is the True Detective season 4 plot?

Here is the official logline for True Detective: Night Country from HBO:

"When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

Is there a True Detective season 4 trailer?

We’re a while away from having a trailer for this new season of True Detective, but whenever the first footage becomes available we’ll add it here.

Other True Detective season 4 crew

Foster and Reis are going to serve as the main people on camera, but there is an impressive lineup of talent behind the camera as well.

Issa López is serving as the showrunner/writer/executive producer and director for the new season. López has built her reputation as a writer/director in her native Mexico, with her work including Tigers Are Not Afraid and Casi Divas.

Joining López behind the scenes is Barry Jenkins, serving as an executive producer. Other executive producers include Jodie Foster and the original True Detective team of Nic Pizzolatto, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson and Cary Joji Fukunaga.

How to watch True Detective

The three previous seasons of True Detective are available to stream on HBO Max in the US (and wherever HBO Max is available). In the UK, the first two seasons of True Detective are available Sky Go and Now TV; True Detective season 3 is only available to rent on-demand in the UK.