Jodie Foster set for lead role in True Detective season 4

Oscar-winning Hollywood actress Jodie Foster is set to star as one of the lead roles in True Detective season 4.

The hit crime series first aired in 2014 and has been nominated for a whopping 23 Emmy Awards, winning five for its first season.

The Silence of the Lambs actress is set to appear in season 4 as Detective Liz Danvers, who is tasked with investigating the mysterious disappearance of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station.

She and her partner, Detective Evangeline Navarro are keen to take on the monumental task, but as the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the pair are forced to confront the darkness within themselves and explore the eerie truths that are buried under the ice.

As well as starring, Jodie will also executive produce True Detective season 4.

Jodie appeared as Nancy Hollander in the 2021 Amazon Prime movie The Mauritanian. (Image credit: TM Films)

Amongst her numerous film appearances, this will be Jodie’s first major starring TV role since 1975, moving into a more directorial route during her career, where she directed TV episodes for Orange Is The New Black, Black Mirror, House of Cards and Tales From The Loop. As well as the films The Beaver and Money Monster.

Jodie's five-decade career began when she was two and she has gone on to star in huge blockbuster films such as The Silence of the Lambs, Taxi Driver, Panic Room and The Accused, winning Academy Awards for her roles in The Accused and The Silence of the Lambs.

Over the years, True Detective has had many famous faces appear throughout the three seasons, with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson appearing in season 1.

Season 2 saw Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams and Vince Vaughn lead the cast and season 3 had Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff at the helm.

All three seasons of True Detective are available to stream on HBO or buy on Amazon Prime.