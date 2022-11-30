Three Pines: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the mystery series

Three Pines is based on Louise Penny's series of best selling novels, which are regarded as a gentler and less gory alternative to many modern crime novels. They've struck a chord with readers and critics. Since the release of her debut novel, Still Life in, 2005, Penny has written 17 more stories that revolve around Chief Inspector Gamache, some of which have been nominated for and won numerous awards.

The upcoming Prime Video adaptation of Penny's books is entitled Three Pines because this is the village where the mesmerizing and hugely intelligent lead officer has to repeatedly solve crimes and mysteries.

Want to know more about what’s in store in Three Pines? Take a look below to find out what it's about, who is starring in it, watch the trailer and, most importantly of all, when it's actually being released.

Three Pines debuts on Prime Video on Friday, December 2. The first two episodes release that day, while two new episodes then air each week, culminating with its final pair of episodes on Friday, December 23.

Three Pines trailer

Prime Video has released the trailer for Three Pines, which teases an impeccable performance from its leading man, Alfred Molina, who is tasked with figuring out what's leading to so many deaths in the mysterious village.

Three Pines cast

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and Rossif Sutherland in Three Pines (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Alfred Molina is undeniably the most illustrious name involved in Three Pines. The Emmy-nominated star of Feud, who has also appeared in Frida, Boogie Nights, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home, plays Chief Inspector Armand Gamache in the eight-episode mystery series.

Molina is joined by Rossif Sutherland, the half-brother of Kieffer Sutherland and son of Donald Sutherland, who previously appeared in Orphan: First Kill. Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers (Night Raiders) and Sarah Booth (Y: The Last Man, Star Trek: Discovery) round out Gamache's investigative team, while Tantoo Cardinal (Legends of the Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon), Julian Bailey (Dark Phoenix) and Clare Coulter (Away From Her) star in the series as Three Pines villagers.

Three Pines plot

Chief Inspector Armand Gamache is a special kind of detective. He's able to spot things that others can't see, find the light between the cracks and the evil in the ordinary.

That's exactly why Gamache is sent to the tiny and seemingly idyllic Quebec village of Three Pines, located in Canada's Eastern Townships. Initially there to investigate the mysterious murder of one of its most hated women, Gamache starts to discover long-buried secrets and crimes in the area.

This even causes Gamache to face his own past and demons, while he also starts to uncover the corruption and failings that have been at the heart of the provincial Quebec police force for decades.

How to watch Three Pines

As a Prime Video original series, you of course have to be a subscriber in order to watch Three Pines. Prime Video is included as part of an Amazon Prime subscription, giving you access to these original and library content along with the shopping deals.

If you're not a subscriber, a Prime Video free trial is available to see if you like it first.