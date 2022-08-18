Orphan: First Kill — release date, plot, trailer and everything we know about the horror prequel

Orphan: First Kill is set before the events of the 2009 film, which saw Isabelle Fuhrman playing the seriously creepy Esther who is adopted by Kate and John Coleman and consequently causes chaos for the once normal family.

Now, this horror prequel will explore what happened to Esther before she entered the Coleman family's lives, where she broke out of an Estonian psychiatric facility and traveled to America by pretending to be someone's daughter.

Esther may look innocent, but fans know that her real name is Leena Klammer and she has hypopituitarism, a rare hormonal disorder that stunted her physical growth and makes her look like a child, but she's actually very dangerous!

We should expect some more twisted things from the anticipated horror prequel as Esther AKA Leena makes her way to America, having escaped her incarceration.

The new movie is dropping on Paramount Plus very soon, so here's everything you need to know about it...

How to watch Orphan: First Kill

Orphan: First Kill arrives on Paramount Plus on August 19, 2022. It is also available in cinemas worldwide from the same date, so be sure to check your local theatre for listings.

What is Orphan: First Kill about?

The official synopsis for the movie reads: "Esther's terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit Orphan. After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family.

"Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous 'child' at any cost."

With this in mind, it feels like a must-watch for fans of the original Orphan movie, with many fans keen to see the return of the now iconic villain Esther, so we can learn a lot more about her origin story!

What is the runtime of Orphan: First Kill?

Orphan: First Kill is 1 hour and 39 minutes long.

Is Orphan: First Kill rated R/18?

Orphan: First Kill is Rated R for bloody violence, language, and brief sexual content. In the UK, it's rated 15.

Who is in the Orphan: First Kill cast?

Isabelle Fuhrman reprises her iconic horror role for Orphan: First Kill. (Image credit: Paramount)

Isabelle Fuhrman returns as Esther Albright / Leena Klammer, with Kennedy Irwin playing a young Esther Albright and also serving as a body double for the movie.

Other cast includes Julia Stiles as Tricia Albright, Rossif Sutherland as Allen Albright and Matthew Finlan as Gunnar Albright, a new family who end up involved with Esther and her terrifying schemes.

Finally, Hiro Kanagawa as Inspector Donnan, Jade Michael as Madison and Samantha Walkes as Dr. Sager complete the main cast for Orphan: First Kill.

Julia Stiles is Tricia Albright, a woman who is convinced "Esther" is her missing daughter. (Image credit: Paramount)

Is there a trailer for Orphan: First Kill?

Yes, a trailer for Orphan: First Kill is available and it looks seriously creepy! It starts with the Albright family convinced Esther is a missing child, and then it spirals from there.

With Esther visiting a therapist to "acclimatize" back to the family she claims she's part of, her darker side is unleashed and her behavior becomes more and more erratic.