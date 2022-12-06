Three Pines: where is Blue Two-Rivers

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for Three Pines.

Prime Video subscribers are on the case with Chief Inspector Gamache (Alfred Molina) in the mystery series Three Pines. The series, based on Louise Penny's Inspector Gamache novels (opens in new tab), finds the Canadian detective continuously brought back to investigations in the seemingly idyllic Quebec village of Three Pines to investigate perplexing cases that reveal deep secrets within the town.

However, while Gamache and his team dig into these specific cases, there is another one that eats away at him throughout the series — where is Blue Two-Rivers (Anna Lambe), an 18-year-old indigenous girl who has gone missing.

The case of Blue Two-Rivers is actually the first one Inspector Gamache takes on in the series, as her family and many others protest the disappearance of Blue and other indigenous women and the lack of cooperation from Canadian authorities. Gamache promises to help the Two-Rivers family, with Blue's disappearance always in the back of his mind, even as he is busy solving the individual cases in Three Pines.

Let's take a look at the evidence of what happened and where Blue Two-Rivers might be.

Where is Blue Two-Rivers?

When Gamache takes the Two-Rivers home at the beginning of the first episode, they are convinced Blue is not a runaway because she would never abandon her young daughter. It has already been a year since Blue's disappearance, but Gamache promises he will help them find Blue.

Gamache talks with his colleague in the police department, Pierre Arnot (Frank Schorpion), who had been investigating Blue's case. He tells Gamache that Blue and her boyfriend Tommy were last seen getting into a truck believed to be heading toward the US/Canada border. Gamache asks him to run the plates and see what he can find out. As it turns out, the truck was last spotted in New York City and in searching social media they found a recent post that features Blue and Tommy.

Even with this evidence, the Two-Rivers are not convinced Blue ran away to New York. One of the reasons is Blue is wearing a denim jacket in the photo, but Blue's sister Kara (Isabel Deroy-Olson) pulls out a denim jacket from Blue's closet, saying they are the same. Gamache discusses with Sergeant Lacoste (Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers) that it's impossible to tell from the picture if they are the same jacket, but she makes the argument you don't wear a denim jacket in the middle of winter.

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers in Three Pines (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Gamache finds what he believes is the key piece of evidence to prove to the Two-Rivers that Blue is in New York — a witness statement saying she and Tommy were spotted just two days prior in the city, buying meth. While distressing to learn that Blue is struggling with addiction, Gamache believes knowing she is alive can be some comfort to the family. However, the Two-Rivers, particularly Blue's mother Missy (Crystle Lightning), are steadfast in their belief that if Blue was alive she would have gotten in touch somehow, so she must be dead. While their belief does have an impact on Gamache, he acknowledges the lack of evidence contradicting Blue being alive and having run away, meaning, the case is set to be closed.

This leads to a tragic incident. Upset over Gamache believing Blue is a runaway and the overall lack of support from the police, Missy takes her own life, jumping off the police building despite attempts by Gamache to stop her.

What does the blue jay mean in Three Pines?

When they first meet Gamache, the Two-Rivers tell him they called her Blue because as a child she reminded them of a blue jay, playing tricks and hiding from them. They give Gamache a blue jay feather.

Throughout the first two episodes, Gamache sees a blue jay in his dreams or appear in real life. This is a metaphor that Blue is always in Gamache's head. It even goes a step further, as a number of times when he sees the blue jay in dreams it's followed by a vision of Blue. In one of these instances, she asks why he isn't looking for her anymore, and also gives him a clue to find the murderer of CC de Poitiers — "The truth lies in the things we can't see, listen to the silence, that's where you find the monster."

While the vision of Blue says this bit of advice is to find CC's killer, it wouldn't be surprising if it comes back to be a key idea in finding out more about her disappearance.

There's one other connection with the blue jay. In addition to the blue jay feather Gamache is given by the Two-Rivers, in episode 2 we see him pull out another blue jay feather in a plastic cover with a sticker labeled 1963 on it. A quick flashback shows a young Gamache was given the feather, presumably following the death of his parents. Likely another reason that Gamache feels a strong connection to the case. Or could it be something deeper?

Three Pines theories

We're still very early in the mystery of Blue's disappearance, but we're siding with the family on this one — Blue just didn't run away and head to New York.

For one, it's too easy of a solution considering it was basically solved in episode one, and two, Three Pines is definitely making a point to speak on the lives of indigenous women and how they are treated. In the early episodes this is shown with the protests and how many indigenous women are missing, the de Poitiers living in a house that was used to "reform" indigenous children to become Christians and the artwork featured at Bea Mayer's (Tantoo Cardinal) gallery.

As far as what happened to Blue, hard to say. But either Tommy or Kevin, the one whose truck Blue was seen getting into, or both, feel like they could have something to do with it.

Of course, with six episodes to go in the season, more clues are bound to help unravel the mystery for Gamache and us as viewers.

New episodes of Three Pines release on Prime Video on Fridays.