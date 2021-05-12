'The English' — cast, release date and everything you need to know

The English star Emily Blunt with husband John Krasinski at the premiere of A Quiet Place Part II.

The English is a brand new Western miniseries and is the latest collaboration between the BBC and Amazon Studios. A revenge story at heart, it follows one woman's quest for vengeance in 19th Century America.

Starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place) and produced by award-winning company Drama Republic (the team behind Doctor Foster, Us and Black Earth Rising), The English promises to be a high-octane thrill ride!

Here’s everything you need to know about The English.

The BBC has not yet confirmed a release date for The English, but we’ll update this guide as soon as one is announced!

We do know that the show will premiere on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and be broadcast internationally on Amazon Prime Video.

How many episodes of The English will there be?

The English will be six episodes long, each lasting sixty minutes.

Who's in the cast?

Emily Blunt leads the cast as Cornelia Locke alongside Chaske Spencer (The Twilight Saga, Banshee), who plays Eli Whipp. There are plenty of other stars set to appear in the show, though!

The cast also includes Rafe Spall (The Salisbury Poisonings), Tom Hughes (A Discovery of Witches), Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line) Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life), Toby Jones (Marvellous), Ciaran Hinds (The Terror), Malcolm Storry (The Princess Bride), Steve Wall (Raised by Wolves), Nichola McAuliffe (Tomorrow Never Dies), Sule Rimi (Black Earth Rising) and Cristian Solimeno (Avenue 5).

The English plot

The English is set in the mythical mid-American landscape in 1890. It follows Cornelia Locke, an Englishwoman who arrives in the wild landscape of the American West to hunt down and wreak revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son.

She joins up with Eli Whipp, a former cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation. They band together, discovering a shared history which must be defeated at all costs if either of them are going to survive.

Writer-director Hugo Blick says: “The chance to make a Western with Emily Blunt and the cast is so delicious I’m still wondering if it’s one of those weird dreams we were all having during lockdown.

“If not, a thrilling, romantic, epic horse-opera is heading to your screen sometime next year, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Is there a trailer?

Not yet! The show is currently filming in Spain, so it might be a little while till we see more details about The English.